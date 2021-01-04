City and County of Kenosha face $20 million in damage claims related to Rittenhouse shootings

The city and county of Kenosha could be held liable for up to $20 million in damages connected to the Aug. 25 shooting of two men, one fatally, according to claim notices filed in December.

The parents of Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, who was killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, who was wounded, have served $10 million claim notices with both the city and county. It is unknown if the family of a third man, Joseph Rosenbaum, also fatally shot, has filed a claim.

Both men, and Rosenbaum, were shot during civil unrest in Downtown Kenosha on Aug. 25, following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black, by a white police officer on Aug. 23.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Ill., has been arrested and charged with the shootings.

The notices “of state law claims” name as liable the city and county, the Kenosha Police Department, KPD Chief Daniel Miskinis, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and “as yet unknown employees, or former employees” of these government entities.

