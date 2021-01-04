City and County of Kenosha face $20 million in damage claims related to Rittenhouse shootings

The city and county of Kenosha could be held liable for up to $20 million in damages connected to the Aug. 25 shooting of two men, one fatally, according to claim notices filed in December.
The parents of Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, who was killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, who was wounded, have served $10 million claim notices with both the city and county. It is unknown if the family of a third man, Joseph Rosenbaum, also fatally shot, has filed a claim.
Both men, and Rosenbaum, were shot during civil unrest in Downtown Kenosha on Aug. 25, following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black, by a white police officer on Aug. 23.
Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Ill., has been arrested and charged with the shootings.
The notices “of state law claims” name as liable the city and county, the Kenosha Police Department, KPD Chief Daniel Miskinis, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and “as yet unknown employees, or former employees” of these government entities.
“The Kenosha Police and Kenosha Sheriff’s Department were aware of, condoned, cooperated with and enabled actions of the Kenosha Guard and other armed vigilantes through both explicit and implicit support,” the notices read. “For example, officers from the Sheriff’s Department handed out water to the armed vigilantes and thanks them for their presence.”
It claims further that police allowed Rittenhouse, then-age 17, to freely “roam the streets” with an assault rifle and failed that night to arrest Rittenhouse, who walked toward them with his hands in the air, admitting he was the shooter.
The claims include: negligence; negligent supervision and training; negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress; and wrongful death.
Claim notices are typically filed in advance of lawsuits filed against local governments. Additionally, the state law claim notices allege additional federal claims for which notice mot required.
Rittenhouse is currently free on $2 million bail while awaiting trial.
Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and killing Huber, first degree reckless homicide for killing Rosenbaum and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Grosskreutz. He is also charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety for firing his weapon in the direction of others on the crowded street, and with a being a minor in possession of a dangerous weapon. He has also been cited for violating curfew.
The attorneys for Rittenhouse argue he was acting in self-defense.
His next court date is an arraignment scheduled to be held virtually on Tuesday.