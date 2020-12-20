City announces disposal sites for holiday trees

While all the holidays are still to be celebrated, city officials have organized what to do with your trees once you are done with them.

Holiday trees may be dropped off inside the green snow-fenced enclosures at the locations listed below until Jan. 31. Collected trees will be chipped and used as mulch in city parks.

To prevent damage to chipping equipment, please remove all tree bags, ornaments, tree stands, nails, and other metal objects and place in trash receptacles provided at each bin.

Disposal of other holiday greenery (wreaths, garland, etc) must be placed with your normal residential trash collection.

Tree disposal locations will include: