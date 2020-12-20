City announces disposal sites for holiday trees

While all the holidays are still to be celebrated, city officials have organized what to do with your trees once you are done with them.
Holiday trees may be dropped off inside the green snow-fenced enclosures at the locations listed below until Jan. 31. Collected trees will be chipped and used as mulch in city parks.
To prevent damage to chipping equipment, please remove all tree bags, ornaments, tree stands, nails, and other metal objects and place in trash receptacles provided at each bin.
Disposal of other holiday greenery (wreaths, garland, etc) must be placed with your normal residential trash collection.
Tree disposal locations will include:
- Wolfenbuttel Park: 60th Street/3rd Avenue
- Park at Southwest Library: 38th Avenue/79th Street
- Petretti Park: 19th Street/16th Avenue
- Roosevelt Park: 68th Street/34th Avenue
- Endee Park: Pershing Blvd/47th Street
- Sunnyside Park: 81st Street/27th Avenue
- Columbus Park: 54th Street/21st Avenue
- Lincoln Park (Martin Luther King Drive): 70th Street/19th Avenue
- Washington Park (skateboard area): 22nd Avenue South of Washington Road
- Horizon's Park: 6598 112th Avenue
- Sunrise Park: 29th Place/50th Avenue (East of Intersection)
- Clausen Park: 65th Street/87th Avenue (West Side of Park)
- Forest Park (not the school): 47th Avenue/61st Street
- Holiday Tree Bin by Nash Elementary School: 68th Street/96th Avenue
- Strawberry Creek: 147th Avenue/72nd Street (East of the Golf Course Clubhouse
To find the nearest location to your house, use the holiday tree disposal map. It can be found at kenosha.org/departments/public-works.
