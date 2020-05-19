City announces holiday closures, waste collection shift

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, yard waste or bulk collection on Monday, in recognition of the Memorial Day holiday.

Collection will be delayed one day for the week of May 25. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume the week of June 1.

To schedule collection of brush/branches, tires, or bulk garbage, call the Public Works Department at 653-4050 a minimum of one working day before the regular collection day.

City Hall is closed on Monday, May 25, so if needed, plan ahead to schedule a pickup.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001-50th Street, is closed on Mondays. It will re-open on Tuesday, May 26, for its normal hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Concrete and Brick/Block Drop-Off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed Monday, May 25. It will re-open on Tuesday, May 26 for its normal hours of operation next week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071-88th Avenue (HWY H), will be closed Monday, May 25. It will re-open on Tuesday, May 26 for its normal hours of operation next week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

