City of Kenosha

City announces holiday hours; no disruptions planned in garbage pickup

There will be no disruption in garbage, recycling, bulk or tire collection during the weeks of Dec. 20 and Dec. 27. Routes on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31 will have a normal pickup schedule.

The City of Kenosha Municipal Office Building will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday Dec. 24, Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31.

The bulk drop-off site at 1001 50th St. will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 1.

The concrete drop-off site at 6415 35th Ave. will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24, Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31.

