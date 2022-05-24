City announces Memorial Day holiday trash collection, city services schedule

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, yard waste or bulk collection on Monday, May 30, in recognition of the Memorial Day holiday.
Collection will be delayed one day for the week of May 30. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.
Regular collection schedules will resume the week of June 6.
Garbage/recycling collection follows the following regulations:
Keep garbage in plastic bags in brown automated carts only.
All recycling must be placed loosely in blue automated carts. Recycling can include newspapers,magazines, catalogs, mixed paper, cans, glass & plastic (coded 1-7).
Trash or recyclables placed outside the carts will not be collected, unless during specified weeks as publicized by the Department of Public Works.
Garbage and recyclables should not be placed at the curb prior to 6:30 p.m. the evening before your garbage collection day.
People are also reading…
Garbage/recycling must be out on the curb by 6 a.m. on your collection day. Please keep away from trees, telephone poles or other obstacles.
Place automated carts curbside so they can be reached from the street.
Remove empty or tagged automated carts from curb by 8 a.m. the day following collection.
Garbage/recycling will not be collected if they are mixed together in the same automated cart.
Please do not call the Department of Public Works until after 1 p.m. on your collection day if you had your automated carts out correctly and you believe you were missed.
If you have brush/branches, tires, or bulk garbage that need to be collected, call the Public Works Department at 653-4050 a minimum of one working day before your regular collection day. City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 30, so if needed, plan ahead to schedule your pickup.
The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001-50th Street is closed on Mondays. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 31, for its normal hours of operations from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Concrete and Brick/Block Drop-Off Site, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed Monday, May 30. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 31, for its normal hours of operations next week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The city’s yard waste drop-off site, 4071 88th Ave. (Hwy. H), will be closed Monday, May 30. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 31 for its normal hours of operations next week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
7 ways you can reduce your use of plastic, foil and other kitchen disposables
Paper towels
"Keeping paper towel use to a minimum is one of the things Martha Stewart is really serious about," Tyrell says. Each workspace in the magazine's test kitchen features cloth tea towels, bar towels (similar to rags) and a roll of select-a-size paper towels, she says. The latter is used sparingly.
Tea towels are great for drying hands or dishes, or folding up to use as a hot mitt. Bar towels can be used for most messes. Paper towels are reserved for messes like juice from meat or raw egg.
"It helps to have all your towel options in one place, so I'd recommend keeping rags or bar towels near where you keep the paper towels," Tyrell says. If cloth towels aren't handy, you probably won't use them, she advises.
And if you can't wean yourself off paper towels, there are now several types of reusable ones made of bamboo and other sustainable materials that can be used numerous times before tossing them out, says Brandi Broxson, articles editor at Real Simple magazine. Cleaner paper towels can be recycled.
Plastic shopping bags
Carry your own canvas or string tote bags for groceries and other purchases. The key, as with bar towels, is to keep them handy.
"There are so many types of reusable bags out there that there's really no excuse for bringing home single-use plastic shopping bags anymore," Tyrell says.
Americans throw away around 100 billion plastic bags a year, she says.
Plastic produce bags
Avoid plastic produce bags by keeping a few lightweight mesh bags — often sold as "multi-use straining bags" — in your purse when you head to the grocery store, Tyrell says.
"They're also great for making nut milks or straining yogurt," she adds.
If your grocery store doesn't use compostable produce bags, you can always bring some of your own.
To avoid plastic wrapping on meat or fish, try asking the butcher at the grocery store to wrap it instead in paper, which is biodegradable. Or bring a reusable container to put it in.
Plastic baggies
There are a variety of new products that can be used as an alternative to baggies. Broxson, at Real Simple, recommends one called Stashers. They're like zip-top plastic bags but are made of Silicon, and can be washed in the dishwasher and reused. They are watertight, and can go from freezer to microwave
Plastic wrap
Both Broxson and Tyrell recommend Bee's Wrap as an alternative to typical plastic cling wrap. It's made of fabric coated in a mixture of wax, oil and tree resin, and sticks to the top of bowls and jars. Like plastic wrap, it conforms to all sorts of shapes. Unlike plastic wrap, it can be washed and reused, and remains sticky for months, Bronson says.
"It's not great for wrapping something drippy like a tuna sandwich, where maybe parchment paper or aluminum foil might be preferable. But as a container covering, or to wrap drier types of foods or sandwiches, it's great," she says.
Aluminum foil
"Luckily, unbleached parchment paper works great for baking and roasting, and also for wrapping sandwiches and snacks," and is biodegradable, Broxson says.
"If you must use aluminum foil, you can wad it up into a ball and reuse it as a scouring sponge for baking dishes to get one more use out of it before throwing it away," she suggests. Clean aluminum foil can be recycled if it's free from food residue. And many stores now sell recycled aluminum foil.
Plastic straws and utensils
The test kitchens at Martha Stewart Living have switched from plastic to stainless steel straws, says Tyrell.
"I carry my own titanium fork and spoon, with a nylon connector so they can even be used as tongs. They're super-lightweight, and kind of cool," she says. "Way nicer than plastic."