City announces municipal swimming pool schedule for this week

Due to staffing limitations, Anderson pool and Washington pool will be closed some days this season. Splashpads will be operational daily at Roosevelt and Schulte Parks and at the lakefront. The splashpad at Anderson will be open on pool days only.

The following is the pool schedule for the rest of this week, weather and sufficient staff permitting:

  • Tuesday, July 19: Anderson Closed / Washington Open
  • Wednesday, July 20: Anderson Closed / Washington Open
  • Thursday, July 21: Anderson Open / Washington Closed
  • Friday, July 22: Anderson Closed / Washington Open
  • Saturday, July 23: Anderson Open / Washington Closed
  • Sunday, July 24: Anderson Closed / Washington Open

If you would like to check information about the status of the pools on the City website, visit: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/parks/locations-amenities#swimmingpools

The City will update the page regarding operations, including feature closures, capacity limitations or pool closures. Regular pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays.

