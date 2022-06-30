City announces road closures, traffic changes for Fourth of July weekend

The City of Kenosha has announced numerous road closings and traffic adjustments for the July 4 weekend, as three days of live music and family entertainment, highlighted by a Festival Foods fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Monday, is expected to draw in a high volume of traffic.

Seventh Avenue will be closed between 54th Street and 55th Street through July 4 for the Rainbow Valley Carnival, along with a parking lot east of that area.

Beginning at noon on Friday, traffic will be directed one way only in a counter-clockwise loop east of Third Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets, along Calabria Way and continuing to Eighth Avenue. Sixth Avenue will be closed between 52nd Street and 54th Street and between 54th Street and 55th Street until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, 54th Street will be closed between Fifth and Eighth Avenues and westbound traffic will be redirected.

On Sunday, streets will be closed along the Civic Veterans Parade route from noon to approximately 3:30 p.m. Streets in the parade staging area will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday. The parade route will be identical to last year beginning on Seventh Avenue at Washington Road, then heading south through Sixth Avenue Downtown and ending on the west side of Library Park.

The parade will travel only in the southbound lane on Seventh Avenue, and people are welcome to sit on the boulevard once the parade route is closed to traffic at noon. The best areas for viewing the parade are along Seventh Avenue and Sixth Avenue before the parade reaches Library Park and prepares for disbanding.

On Monday there will be no access to the east end of Celebration Place for pedestrians or vehicles, as it is closed for safety purposes for the fireworks display. No traffic will be allowed between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Monday east of Third Avenue between 56th Street and 54th Street, including around Calabria Way. The road closure is prompted by safety concerns related to traffic in that area leading up to and during the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Due to heavy traffic in the HarborPark area on Monday, RVs will be directed to park in a less congested area. The vacant lot west of City Hall, 625 52nd St., has been designated for RV parking in marked parking spots, after 6 a.m. on Monday. The lot may be accessed from 54th Street, east of Sheridan Road. All vehicles must vacate the area by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Simmons Island vehicle access closed Monday

Consistent with the last several years and at the direction of Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen, there will be no vehicle access or parking on Simmons Island on Monday for the general public. The roadway will be barricaded at 50th Street and Seventh Avenue, and at Kennedy Drive and 45th Street to increase safety and enhance the event for Simmons Island visitors.

People are still welcome to access Simmons Island by walking to and from the park. Barricades will be staffed and vehicle access will be restricted. Only residents of Fourth Avenue, the Coast Guard, and those with business at the Kenosha Water Utility, Great Lakes Yacht Sales and Kenosha Yacht Club will be allowed on the island.

Kennedy Drive will follow a one-way traffic pattern northbound on Monday beginning at 8 a.m. One-way traffic will flow north beginning at 44th Street, continuing through Kennedy Park and Pennoyer Park and exiting at 35th Street. The one-way traffic pattern will help avoid congestion after the fireworks and will end at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Free shuttles and streetcars

Residents are encouraged to park Downtown, including the parking ramp on Eighth Avenue and 56th Street, and ride a free shuttle or streetcar to points of interest.

The rubber tired trolley will not be running its regular lakefront route on Monday, instead shuttling people free of charge between the transit center and Carthage College, via Seventh Avenue, Alford Park Drive and Sheridan Road. Hours of operation are 2 to 11 p.m.

Another free shuttle service, the Simmons Island shuttle, will offer access to Simmons Island on Monday from 2 to 11 p.m. in a 15-minute loop form the transit center, 724 54th St., to a drop off point at Simmons Island Park.

Free streetcar service will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, passing the HarborPark area east of the museums, a popular spot for fireworks viewing, and along the harbor, where the Celebrate America Festival will take place.

