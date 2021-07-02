City announces road closures, traffic route changes for July 4 celebration

The City of Kenosha is hosting two days of live music and family entertainment along the lakefront to day and Sunday, highlighted by a fantastic Festival Foods Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Sunday .

Due to the high volume of traffic resulting from all of the festivities, people should be aware of road closings and traffic adjustments. Sixth Avenue will be closed between 52nd Street and 54th Street beginning at 8 a.m. July 3 and ending at 1 a.m. July 5. Seventh Avenue is closed between 54th Street and 55th Street through July 4 for the Rainbow Valley Carnival, along with a parking lot east of that area.

Beginning on Saturday, July 3, traffic will be directed one way only in a counter-clockwise loop east of Third Avenue, between 54th and 56th Streets, along Calabria Way and continuing to Eighth Avenue. There will be no access to the east end of Celebration Place for pedestrians or vehicles as it is closed for safety purposes for the fireworks display.

No traffic will be allowed between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, east of Third Avenue between 56th Street and 54th Street, including around Calabria Way. The road closure is prompted by safety concerns related to traffic in that area leading up to and during the Festival Foods Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.