City announces road closures, traffic route changes for July 4 celebration

The City of Kenosha is hosting two days of live music and family entertainment along the lakefront to day and Sunday, highlighted by a fantastic Festival Foods Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Sunday .
Due to the high volume of traffic resulting from all of the festivities, people should be aware of road closings and traffic adjustments. Sixth Avenue will be closed between 52nd Street and 54th Street beginning at 8 a.m. July 3 and ending at 1 a.m. July 5. Seventh Avenue is closed between 54th Street and 55th Street through July 4 for the Rainbow Valley Carnival, along with a parking lot east of that area.
Beginning on Saturday, July 3, traffic will be directed one way only in a counter-clockwise loop east of Third Avenue, between 54th and 56th Streets, along Calabria Way and continuing to Eighth Avenue. There will be no access to the east end of Celebration Place for pedestrians or vehicles as it is closed for safety purposes for the fireworks display.
No traffic will be allowed between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, east of Third Avenue between 56th Street and 54th Street, including around Calabria Way. The road closure is prompted by safety concerns related to traffic in that area leading up to and during the Festival Foods Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Due to heavy traffic in the HarborPark area on July 4, RVs will be directed to park in a less-congested area. The vacant lot west of City Hall, 625 52nd St., has been designated for RV parking in marked parking spots, after 6 a.m. on July 4. The lot may be accessed from 54th Street, east of Sheridan Road. All vehicles must vacate the area by 7 a.m. on July 5.
No vehicle access to Simmons Island July 4
Consistent with the last several years, and at the direction of Kenosha interim Police Chief Eric Larsen, there will be no vehicle access or parking on Simmons Island on July 4 for the general public. The roadway will be barricaded at 50th Street and Seventh Avenue and also at Kennedy Drive and 45th Street. This is being done to increase safety and enhance the event for Simmons Island visitors. People are still welcome to access Simmons Island by walking to and from the park. Barricades will be staffed and vehicle access will be restricted.
Only residents of Fourth Avenue, the Coast Guard, and those with business at the Kenosha Water Utility, Great Lakes Yacht Sales and Kenosha Yacht Club will be allowed on the island.
Kennedy Drive will follow a one-way traffic pattern northbound on July 4, beginning at 8 a.m. One-way traffic will flow north beginning at 44th Street, continuing through Kennedy Park and Pennoyer Park, and exiting at 35th Street. The one-way traffic pattern is designed to help avoid congestion after the fireworks and will end at 1 a.m. Monday, July 5.
Free shuttles and streetcars
People are encouraged to park Downtown — including the new parking ramp on Eighth Avenue and 56th Street — and ride a free shuttle or streetcar to points of interest. Citizens are reminded that they are required to wear masks when riding public transportation, including the streetcar and trolley, per Transportation Security Administration regulations.
The rubber-tired trolley will not be running its regular lakefront route on July 4. Instead, the trolley will shuttle people free of charge between the transit center and Carthage College, via Seventh Avenue, Alford Park Drive and Sheridan Road. Hours of operation are 2 to 11 p.m. July 4.
Another free shuttle service offers access to Simmons Island on July 4. People are welcome to park near the transit center, 724 54th St., and hop on the Simmons Island shuttle. The July 4 shuttle operates from 2 to 11 p.m. in a 15-minute loop form the transit center to a drop off point at Simmons Island Park.
Free streetcar service will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4, passing the HarborPark area east of the museums (popular for fireworks viewing) and along the harbor, where the Celebrate America Festival is taking place.