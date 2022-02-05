City announces rules for absentee and early voting

The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently ruled that municipalities can accept absentee ballots placed in drop boxes for the Feb. 15 spring primary election. City of Kenosha residents can drop off their completed ballots in one of two drop boxes outside City Hall, 625 52nd St.

All voted ballots must be in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day, Feb. 15.

In addition to the drop boxes, local residents can also return voted ballots to the City Clerk’s Office located in Room 105 at City Hall. Or they can mail ballots if allowing enough time for it to be received in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Feb. 15. The Postal Service recommends mailing ballots seven days in advance.

Ballots can also be shipped via other delivery methods (FedEx, etc).

The clerk's office strongly advises that ballots received ahead of election day cannot be dropped off at a polling place on on Election Day.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Those wishing to vote by mail can send or drop off a request for a ballot with a copy of photo ID. Be sure to list your name, address, mailing address (if different) and signature.

• Mail requests to City Clerk, 625 52nd Street, Room 105, Kenosha, WI 53140.

• Email requests to elections@kenosha.org.

• Fax requests to City Clerk, 262-653-4023.

• On-line at myvote.wi.gov to make a request that a ballot be sent to you.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on the Thursday before Election Day, unless you are indefinitely confined or in the military. Then the deadline is 5 p.m. on the Friday before election day.

Voting early in person

Early Voting began Feb. 1 and will continue from through Friday, Feb. 11 in Room 104 at City Hall, 625 52nd S. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Feb. 10; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. More information on voting is available online at myvote.wi.gov or by email at: elections@kenosha.org.

