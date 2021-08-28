City announces traffic changes Downtown for Kenosha Classic Cruise-in Sept. 4

More than 1,500 classic cars are expected to be on display throughout the heart of Downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, as part of the 17th annual Kenosha Classic Cruise-in, which is free and open to the public, sponsored by Kenosha Classic Street Machines and the City of Kenosha.

As a result, several downtown streets will be closed to vehicular traffic during the car show, beginning at 6 a.m. as participants arrive to set up. There will be some changes to traffic patterns on Sept. 4.

Beginning at 6 a.m., traffic will be directed one way eastbound on 56th Street, beginning at Third Avenue, proceeding counter-clockwise around Calabria Way, and westbound only on 54th Street from Calabria Way to Sixth Avenue. Temporary no parking signs will be posted at areas along the route to facilitate the one way traffic flow.

Visitors to the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.; the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.; and the Southport Marina, 21 56th St., will find the easiest access from the south, via northbound Third Avenue to 56th Street, to avoid the street closures for the car show.

Fifty-eighth Street remains open to two-way traffic and is an option for travel east-west through downtown.