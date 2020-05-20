City bypasses system after heavy rainfall

"We have predetermined levels where we know if it goes much above this (level), it will start backing up into homes," he said. "Once those levels are met, that's when we kick the pumps on."

On a normal day, the flow to the wastewater treatment plan is about 25 million gallons, Czarnecki said — during Sunday's rain, the peak flow in the system was close to 225 million.

The plant has six pumps, and on a normal day, Czarnecki said one to two can handle the flow. As more water started coming, all six were turned on.

In addition, a satellite facility southeast of 80th Street and Sheridan Road has a 30-million gallon storage capacity, which was filled entirely. The total amount that flowed into the three water bodies was about 21 million gallons, Czarnecki said, but it was mostly groundwater and rainwater.

There are some small steps homeowners can do to pitch in and help the city in events such as these, Czarnecki said.

"Any improvements homeowners can do to reduce water standing against their foundation and remove those illegal sump pump connections to the sanitary sewer will help improve the flow within our sanitary collection system during these rain events," he said.

