City bypasses system after heavy rainfall

A heavy rainfall on top of already wet ground earlier this week forced the city of Kenosha's Water Utility into some quick action to prevent damage to nearby homes.
The city received 3.34 inches of rain Sunday, and as a result, the water utility had to bypass several areas of the sanitary sewer collection system, a maneuver that began at 10:50 a.m. Sunday and lasted until just after 2 p.m. Monday.
According to a news release issued Wednesday, diluted wastewater was discharged into the waterways, including Pike Creek, Pike River and Lake Michigan.
Sewer bypasses were completed at the intersection of 67th Street and 57th Avenue, west of the Carthage campus; the intersection of 89th Street and 17th Avenue; the neighborhood surrounding 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue; and the outfall near 68th Street and Third Avenue.
Water Utility General Manager Curt Czarnecki said an "astronomical" amount of water that entered the sanitary sewer system, which is only designed to handle municipal waste water, forced the bypass.
"In order to avoid damage to homes, essentially basement backups coming through the floor drain, we had to pump flow from the sanitary sewer into the storm sewer in order to protect against property damage," he said.
Czarnecki said the staff was prepared to handle the situation, as the rainfall had been in the forecast for Sunday. The necessary pumps were put into place, data was collected in real time and staff was in place at different locations.
"We have predetermined levels where we know if it goes much above this (level), it will start backing up into homes," he said. "Once those levels are met, that's when we kick the pumps on."
On a normal day, the flow to the wastewater treatment plan is about 25 million gallons, Czarnecki said — during Sunday's rain, the peak flow in the system was close to 225 million.
The plant has six pumps, and on a normal day, Czarnecki said one to two can handle the flow. As more water started coming, all six were turned on.
In addition, a satellite facility southeast of 80th Street and Sheridan Road has a 30-million gallon storage capacity, which was filled entirely. The total amount that flowed into the three water bodies was about 21 million gallons, Czarnecki said, but it was mostly groundwater and rainwater.
There are some small steps homeowners can do to pitch in and help the city in events such as these, Czarnecki said.
"Any improvements homeowners can do to reduce water standing against their foundation and remove those illegal sump pump connections to the sanitary sewer will help improve the flow within our sanitary collection system during these rain events," he said.
