City changing garbage, City Hall hours for holidays

There will be no City of Kenosha curbside garbage, recycling, bulk or tire collection on Friday on Christmas Day and on Jan. 1 on New Years Day.
Garbage, recycling, bulk and tire collection will be delayed one day for Friday’s routes only and will be collected Saturday both weeks.
If you have bulk items or tires that need to be collected, call the Public Works Department at 653-4050 a minimum of one working day before your regular collection day.
Due to City Hall being closed several days during the holidays, pick-ups requested for Monday, Dec. 28, must be scheduled by Thursday. Pick-ups requested for Monday, Jan. 4, must be scheduled by Wednesday, Dec. 30.
City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday this week, and on Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1.
The Bulk Drop-off Site at 1001 50th Street will be closed Thursday and on Dec. 31. It is not open on Fridays.
The Concrete Drop-off Site at 6415 35th Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday this week, and on Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1.
This photo was caught early in the morning at Petrifying Springs. “Nothing like Mother Nature to wake up the senses,” said GiGi Whitmore, who submitted the image. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Cecelia Sanchez sent in this photo, which she took on a trip to Custer State Park in South Dakota. Because of the way the animals are standing, it appears that the two pronghorns are actually one animal. That’s why she calls her photo “a two-headed pronghorn?” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Frederick Butzen took this photo Saturday. “It’s of the last blossom in my garden,” he said, “blooming by the edge of my driveway — optimistically, given the lateness of the season, yet bravely.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Tom Pellizzi sent in this photo of the “beautiful early evening night sky over Little St. Germain Lake in Vilas County. Notice the ice along the shoreline.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Chaz Bartucz sent in this image from earlier in the week. Taking advantage of the beautiful weather, he took this photo at sunrise near the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark at the lakefront. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
IN PHOTOS: November reader-submitted Photos of the Day
Jill Letven sent in this photo of sandhill cranes. “These four stopped by my mom’s house for a little sun,” she said. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Gail Gentz sent in this photo, “taken going west on Highway N.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Kenosha resident Nancy DeLong sent in this photo of what she calls a “beautiful morning sky out my back window one morning.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Vickie Kwasny sent in this photo, which she took Oct. 29 at the Kenosha harbor. She calls it “rainbow in the north skies.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Connie Covey sent in this photo of “our Golden Doodle Bailey waiting patiently, hoping she can go check out the loft.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Barbara Ludtke sent in this image, saying, “Here is a cool photo of the night’s sky. I was told it is a shelf cloud.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Allison Mahon sent in this photo, showing the dramatic night sky on Halloween. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.