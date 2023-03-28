A city panel deferred decisions on a proposed ordinance and resolution that would reduce the fine and bond, respectively, for individuals found in possession of nominal amounts of marijuana.

The Public Safety and Welfare Committee voted 3-2 Monday night to defer further discussion on the ordinance that proposes a $1 fine plus the costs of prosecution, assessments and surcharges for anyone caught possessing marijuana in amounts of up to 25 grams or fewer. The proposed fine pertains to a first-time municipal offense.

The proposed ordinance, however, makes exceptions for those found to consuming marijuana in certain locations, such as, a vehicle, or possessing on school property, which includes any institution offering pre-school, kindergarten or first to 12th grade levels or if the individuals are under 18 years of age found in possession of or using the specified amount marijuana. Voting to defer were Alds. Eric Hauggard, Rocco LaMacchia and Jan Michalski, the committee chair. Alds. Roland Pizzala and Kelly MacKay voted against deferral.

The committee also voted 5-0 to defer a decision on a resolution to reduce the corresponding bond for a first offense to $62.26. Currently, the municipal bond for marijuana possession is $313. The bond would remain the same for those found consuming up to or fewer than 25 grams of marijuana while in a vehicle, in possession of marijuana while on school property or are under the age of 18, according to the resolution.

Coming back May 2

The ordinance and resolution are expected to come before the committee again on May 2.

Prior to the deferrals, Ald. David Mau, principal sponsor of the ordinance, said he began working on it in November, after 72 percent of city voters passed an advisory referendum informing their state legislators that marijuana should be legalized for adult use, and taxed and regulated like alcohol.

“This is something that passed with flying colors. Also, it did (pass) in many other cities and counties across the state,” he said. During the public hearing residents who spoke favored the ordinance, while some felt it did not go far enough. Mau said that the proposal, which is co-sponsored by Alds. Anthony Kennedy, Pizzala, MacKay and Michalski, is “very much in line with what other cities have done around the state,” if not more.

“What we’re doing carves out exemptions for minors and carves out exceptions for consuming while driving a vehicle and if they're on school grounds,” he said. “So, we’ve gone actually above and beyond what other cities have done. I think we’re already behind on safe, smart marijuana laws. And, now, here we have a proposal to bring us in line with what other cities are doing.”

Police chief, administrator opposed

The committee’s deferrals came, however, as both Police Chief Patrick Patton and City Administrator John Morrissey, a former Kenosha police chief, said they could not support the ordinance as proposed. Patton said the ordinance as drafted poses “a lot more problems than solutions.”

“I think one of the biggest things that we’re trying to do is, instead of lowering that first fine, is maintain simple possession (charge) in the municipal court, keeping their names off of public records that might affect their ability to find housing, employment – things that would adversely affect their overall … financial impacts,” he said.

While the proposal reduces the fine for the first time offense, Patton said it does not address second or subsequent offenses. He said that from a law enforcement standpoint, fines and forfeitures would vary across law enforcement jurisdictions ranging from $62.26, under the proposed changes in Kenosha, to upward of $452 in other areas, creating disparity.

He said it also sends a message to the community and “creates that sanctuary feel that (marijuana) can be openly used here.” Currently, marijuana possession of any amount is considered a criminal offense in Wisconsin in all but Madison.

Morrissey said that the City of Kenosha's opinion of the proposed ordinance is that “it’s a bad idea.”

“I think it creates a huge disparity. And, again, the reason for a bond is deterrence,” he said. The $1 fine, said Morrissey, offers no deterrence.

While he could not support the ordinance as proposed, Patton said “there’s room for improvement.”

“I think we have a very, very common goal with the sponsors,” he said. “My concern is it’s going to lead to a lot of confusion from law enforcement … this one does not meet what our goals are collectively setting out to achieve.”

Patton added that he wants to hear from Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on the city’s ability to keep “individuals out of the circuit court system” in relation to the proposed ordinance.

DA doesn't control municipal court

Kennedy said, however, that the district attorney does not control the city’s fees and schedules for municipal court.

“If the deferral is to meet with the DA, I’d ask you to please vote down the deferral," Kennedy said. "If the deferral is to come back and talk to the … sponsors of this, sit down with the city attorney and talk about … the open possession and consumption, I’m willing to have that discussion.

“But please do not vote for the deferral thinking we’re going to get the DA here to change this particular part of the ordinance. That is not in his purview,” he said.

Hauggard who had motioned for the deferral said consultation with the district attorney was not the “only thing that could be bettered by a deferral.”

“There are plenty of other things that could be made better in the end that will show a better spirit of cooperation and be much more impactful for the things that people are looking to happen,” Hauggard said.

Cannabis group: "Reconsider deferral"

Following the meeting, Kyle Flood, president of Kenosha Residents for Cannabis Reform, called on committee chair Michalski, a co-sponsor of the ordinance, to reconsider the deferral motion and reverse his vote to allow it to move forward.

Flood said he also hoped that the Morrissey, Graveley and Patton would meet with him to further discuss this and related proposals.

In the meantime, he said his organization intends to educate residents on how their representatives have voted on issues, such as, the proposed marijuana ordinance, as the group weighs possible involvement in aldermanic and mayoral elections next year.

“We hope that tonight's vote will be a hiccup in the progress on smart marijuana policy in Kenosha, but we are also prepared to organize against bad policy and win,” he said.

