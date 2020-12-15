City committees OK Downtown Vision development agreement

Ald. David Bogdala, the City Council president, said he is concerned about public input into the project, particularly the design of the new park. According to Ed St. Peter, who was hired part-time by the city as Downtown development project manager, public hearings would be held as early as the second or third quarter of next year.

Environmental concerns

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo wanted to know the environmental status of the performing arts center site before he could support the agreement. The agreement lists it as a former manufactured gas plant site with We Energies and under repair.

Mayor John Antaramian said the city has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and We Energies to follow the regulations for closing it out.

Ald. Bruce Fox questioned a clause in the agreement that designates the city administrator be in charge of construction details. St. Peter said at the time the developer’s agreement was drafted, the intent was to include more complete construction plans.

“Someone has to be in charge of implementing those final changes, but it still goes through city plan,” St. Peter said. “The details of the building will go through the same city routine as the other buildings.”