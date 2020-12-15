City committees OK Downtown Vision development agreement

The ambitious $400 million “Downtown Vision” revitalization plan got a boost toward becoming a reality, receiving the blessing Monday night of two city committees ahead of consideration by the full City Council next week.
A development agreement between the city and developer New Kenosha LLC received unanimous approval by the Public Works and Public Safety and Welfare committees following review Monday night. The agreement is next scheduled to go before the Finance Committee on Monday at 4:30 p.m. and the City Council on Monday at 7 p.m. during their final meetings of the year.
Construction of the eight-block redevelopment initiative is projected to unfold in four phases over the next eight to 10 years. The first two phases include the construction of high-rise luxury apartments and condominiums, a brand new City Hall, a park, a performing arts center and a high-end hotel. The project’s latter phases envision the development of mixed residential and retail plans contingent on market conditions.
$47.4 million grant
To facilitate the project, the city would provide a $47.4 million grant to New Kenosha LLC to construct needed improvements to enhance its tax base. The development grant is city-bonded, tax-increment finance funded — or that which uses the taxes on the increased increment to pay for the bond issue — and would be used to reimburse the developer for infrastructure and construction, according to the agreement.
In this case, the grant would allow the developer to construct public parking for the new City Hall, the performing arts center, raze the current Municipal Building to provide supplementary parking for the arts center and acquire the land needed for it. It also requires the developer to raze the former Kenosha Human Development Services building, develop an infrastructure master plan, install Smart City and LED street lighting infrastructure and acquire a privately owned parcel for the new municipal office building campus.
Planning and design already has been underway for the two 11-story buildings, known as the “Brindisi Towers,” featuring luxury apartments and condominiums with restaurant and retail space on the ground floor.
According to the proposed master schedule in the 200-page developer’s agreement, formal designs for the towers would be the first to be considered by the Plan Commission in early spring, and if approved, construction would begin in May and finish in March of 2023.
New City Hall, park
The high-rise towers kick off the first phase of the Downtown Development plan, followed by construction of a long-awaited contemporary City Hall inside a new three-story municipal office building and plaza where the Civic Center building (the former police station), which will also be razed, currently stands at 812 56th St.
After razing the Municipal Building, which houses the current City Hall at 625 52nd St., the site would be transformed into a park as part of phase two of the development. In the agreement, the new municipal office building would be donated to the city.
Plans for the new municipal office building and plaza could be submitted for formal consideration as early as this spring, and if approved, construction would start in the fall and be completed in November or December of 2022. The existing City Hall would be razed toward at the end of 2022.
Performing arts center
The performing arts center, planned for the northeast corner of 52nd Street and Sheridan Road, just east of the existing Municipal Building, initiates phase two of the Downtown Development, with the initial design process to begin in the summer.
The proposed center would include a 1,200-seat main theater along with a smaller, 300-seat community theater that would be operated by a not-for-profit entity. Formal plans for the center would be submitted for committee review in the early part of 2022, with a possible start for construction in August of that year and completion by the end of 2023.
Other components of the second phase include a planning process for parking for the arts center and the development of the park and the hotel.
Ald. David Bogdala, the City Council president, said he is concerned about public input into the project, particularly the design of the new park. According to Ed St. Peter, who was hired part-time by the city as Downtown development project manager, public hearings would be held as early as the second or third quarter of next year.
Environmental concerns
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo wanted to know the environmental status of the performing arts center site before he could support the agreement. The agreement lists it as a former manufactured gas plant site with We Energies and under repair.
Mayor John Antaramian said the city has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and We Energies to follow the regulations for closing it out.
Ald. Bruce Fox questioned a clause in the agreement that designates the city administrator be in charge of construction details. St. Peter said at the time the developer’s agreement was drafted, the intent was to include more complete construction plans.
“Someone has to be in charge of implementing those final changes, but it still goes through city plan,” St. Peter said. “The details of the building will go through the same city routine as the other buildings.”
Ald. Bill Siel, whose represents Downtown, said he spent the weekend poring through the agreement and was impressed with the thoroughness of its vision for the city, “how it’s going to get there and how it’s going to deliver long-term value to the future of Kenosha.”
