City continues clean-up after Tuesday's storm, thousands still without power

Tree services busy

Meanwhile, tree removal services in the area were busy at work cleaning up the damage left by Tuesday’s storm.

Lakeside Tree Care has been in business for 33 years, and owner John Bernacchi said the company has handled a high volume of calls since Tuesday evening’s storm.

“A normal day, you’re getting maybe 10, 15, 20 calls if it’s busy,” Bernacchi said Thursday. “We had 70 calls, all related to the storm.”

Despite the high number of calls, Bernacchi said the damage to trees was “not anything I haven’t seen before” and that most of the calls were just for debris in yards. He said the damage to homes caused by trees in a storm such as Tuesday’s is usually limited to soffit and roof damage.

Many of the trees that went down from Tuesday’s storm, Bernacchi said, had already been damaged.

“A lot of the trees that went down had defects in them,” he said. “They were rotten. There were a few trees that came down from the roots, but a lot of them had pre-existing conditions that contributed to their failure in the wind.”

Bernacchi said his company will be spending about two to three weeks dealing with downed trees and limbs from Tuesday’s storm.