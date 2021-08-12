City continues clean-up after Tuesday's storm, thousands still without power

Kenosha County on Thursday continued to clean up after a round of severe thunderstorms struck the area Tuesday evening, with calmer, more stable weather forecast for the weekend.
As of the Kenosha News’ press time Thursday, 2,396 residents in the City of Kenosha and 2,696 in the county overall were still without power, according to the We Energies online outage map. In Pleasant Prairie, 242 were without power as of press time.
Alison Trouy of We Energies said there were more than 1,000 utility crew members, including some who had come from out of state, working to restore power throughout the region Thursday.
At the height of the outage, there were more than 225,000 customers without power.
“By midnight tonight (Thursday into Friday), we expect to have restored power to more than 175,000,” Trouy said. “But a small number may not have power restored until sometime Saturday.”
Trouy said most major repairs that caused large swaths of homes and businesses to lose power have been repaired.
“Now we’re doing the hand-to-hand combat, if you will,” she said, with crews moving on to make repairs that are affecting smaller numbers of people, as opposed to areas that have large numbers of homes and business. “Now we’re moving on to those pockets of 35 customers, five customers.”
Trouy said the utility expected that 95 percent of those who lost power Tuesday would have power restored by noon Friday. The remainder are expected to have electricity again by noon Saturday.
Kenosha County Director of Public Works Shelly Billingsley, meanwhile, said in an email that city crews on Thursday were continuing to pick up downed trees and branches throughout the city.
“We currently have numerous trees that require the aid of We Energies due to power lines in and around the damaged tree areas,” Billingsley said. “City crews will be diligently working through the evening hours and Saturday morning.”
Late Thursday, the city announced that crews will be picking up fallen branches through next week Wednesday. All branches should be at the curb for collection. Branches do not need to be cut down or bundled.
Beginning Thursday, Aug. 19, any branches not put out will either need to be brought to the city yard waste site located at 4071 88th Ave. (hours are Monday–Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or have a scheduled branch pickup, with the branches being in 3-foot lengths and tied in bundles.
Meanwhile, after a daylong outage, power was restored to Kenosha’s Municipal Building shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, and City Administrator John Morrissey said most of the city’s internet services were back up and running by Wednesday night.
Tree services busy
Meanwhile, tree removal services in the area were busy at work cleaning up the damage left by Tuesday’s storm.
Lakeside Tree Care has been in business for 33 years, and owner John Bernacchi said the company has handled a high volume of calls since Tuesday evening’s storm.
“A normal day, you’re getting maybe 10, 15, 20 calls if it’s busy,” Bernacchi said Thursday. “We had 70 calls, all related to the storm.”
Despite the high number of calls, Bernacchi said the damage to trees was “not anything I haven’t seen before” and that most of the calls were just for debris in yards. He said the damage to homes caused by trees in a storm such as Tuesday’s is usually limited to soffit and roof damage.
Many of the trees that went down from Tuesday’s storm, Bernacchi said, had already been damaged.
“A lot of the trees that went down had defects in them,” he said. “They were rotten. There were a few trees that came down from the roots, but a lot of them had pre-existing conditions that contributed to their failure in the wind.”
Bernacchi said his company will be spending about two to three weeks dealing with downed trees and limbs from Tuesday’s storm.
“We try to prioritize the calls,” he said. “If someone has a tree on their roof and needs to get it enclosed before it rains again, we try to get it in order of the ones that need to be addressed the quickest.”
By comparison, Bernacchi said the most damaging storm in terms of trees that he’s dealt with was the freak wind storm in 2011 that swept in off Lake Michigan and did significant damage to the far eastern part of Kenosha. Bernacchi called that a “once-in-a-hundred-year storm” and said Lakeside Tree Care was tied up in clean-up from that one for two or three months.
Thankfully, Tuesday’s event was not like that. But it has kept tree removal services plenty busy nonetheless.
“It’s definitely good for business, there’s no doubt about that,” Bernacchi said.
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday was the final day forecast for Kenosha’s run of hot, humid and unstable weather. The weekend forecast calls for temperatures in the low-80s with plenty of sunshine.
Kenosha News reporters Deneen Smith, Mike Johnson and Terry Flores contributed to this story.