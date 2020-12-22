City Council approves Downtown redevelopment plan

A historic development

Ald. Bill Siel told the Kenosha News late Monday night that locals should welcome this historic project.

Siel said the New Kenosha, LLC has conducted itself in good faith and the city only provided a fraction of the total costs — the $47.4 million.

“Certainly, the city’s points of view were represented well,” Siel said, adding that the ease of which this effort has sailed through procedural committees shows its positive potential effect on the city.

“It speaks to the confidence of it,” he said, adding the city’s investment is low-risk. “The $400 million is the value of the development it brings to the city.”

He said the city’s contribution is capped, and believes the investment will prove fruitful.

“The city is moving forward and realizing it’s potential,” he said, adding he believes the city is pushing past its automotive past in a meaningful way.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ald. Dan Prozanski in an email following the vote expressed similar sentiments.