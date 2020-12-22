City Council approves Downtown redevelopment plan

The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a sweeping $400 million Downtown revitalization effort.
Construction of the eight-block redevelopment initiative will take place over the next eight to 10 years. The effort includes the construction of high-rise luxury apartments and condominiums, a new City Hall, a more suitable public park, a vast performing arts center and eventually a high-end hotel and other opportunities.
“This will affect our children and our grandchildren probably more than us on the Common Council tonight,” said Ald. Dominic Ruffolo during the meeting. “I think it’s an awesome thing for Kenosha. It’s going to put Kenosha into the future. It’s going to put us on the map for a good reason.”
The agreement between New Kenosha, LLC and the city aims to “enhance the value of other properties in the city” and “eliminate blighted conditions from the property in the city,” according to city documents.
To help make the project possible, the city will provide a $47.4 million grant to New Kenosha, LLC for the costs associated with construction, the razing of some current structures, infrastructure improvements and land acquisition, among other things.
The development grant is city-bonded and tax-increment finance (TIF) funded. The grant will be used to pay or reimburse the developer for a portion of the construction and infrastructure costs, according to the agreement.
A historic development
Ald. Bill Siel told the Kenosha News late Monday night that locals should welcome this historic project.
Siel said the New Kenosha, LLC has conducted itself in good faith and the city only provided a fraction of the total costs — the $47.4 million.
“Certainly, the city’s points of view were represented well,” Siel said, adding that the ease of which this effort has sailed through procedural committees shows its positive potential effect on the city.
“It speaks to the confidence of it,” he said, adding the city’s investment is low-risk. “The $400 million is the value of the development it brings to the city.”
He said the city’s contribution is capped, and believes the investment will prove fruitful.
“The city is moving forward and realizing it’s potential,” he said, adding he believes the city is pushing past its automotive past in a meaningful way.
Ald. Dan Prozanski in an email following the vote expressed similar sentiments.
“The Downtown plan will be transformative for Downtown,” he said. “There will be a great balance of residential, retail, commercial and park/public use. When I first was elected in 2008 citizens complained about our downtown and nothing being done to improve it. Now those people will be pleasantly surprised as to the depth and breadth of these projects. These projects are paid for by the developer.”
According to the developer’s agreement, plans are already underway for the 11-and 10-story “Brindisi Towers”—high-density, luxury residential dwellings.
One tower must provide approximately 104 apartments, and the other tower 54 condominium units. There must be a terrace and club house between the towers, a ground level restaurant and health club along 52nd Street, according to the agreement.
New City Hall
The towers are the first phase of the multi-year plan, which will then carry on with the construction of a new City Hall inside a three-story municipal office building, where the Civic Center building, 812 56th St., now stands. Both the Civic Center building and Municipal Building, which currently houses City Hall at 625 52nd St., will be razed.
The current Municipal Building was built in 1947 as a school for vocational and adult education, and was repurposed as a municipal office building in 1967. City officials have hoped for a new City Hall for years. Once removed, the site will be home to a modern park.
According to the agreement, the park must preserve the Veterans Memorial Fountain, 5220 6th Ave., and other memorials to soldiers. The landscaping must reflect the urban environment and include children’s play areas.
The plaza and new City Hall could be completed by the end of 2022. The current Municipal Building could be razed around that time.
Siel said the new City Hall structure is being gifted to the city by the developers — a common practice in other similarly sized cities.
Arts center
The design process for the performing arts center — planned for the northeast corner of 52nd Street and Sheridan Road — could begin next summer.
The proposed center would include a 1,200-seat main theater along with a smaller, 300-seat community theater that would be operated by a non-profit entity. The small and main theaters will share in common “back of the house” space, which may be used simultaneously. Performances may also occur simultaneously.
A 10,000-feet “gallery” is planned to be incorporated into the facility design. It could be a combination of individual areas and spaces to display artwork, according to the agreement.
Other components of this late phase include a planning process for parking for the arts center and the development of a high-end hotel.
Fave 5: Reporter Terry Flores shares her favorite stories of 2020
I would say 2020 is my least favorite year of all time, even for stories. Nonetheless, I chose from among hundreds hoping to strike a balance between people who did the little things to make us smile and the issues that have simmered for decades in a cauldron that finally reached the boiling point.
Amid the death of George Floyd, a new generation of activists revealed themselves in Kenosha and with this their call to defund police, unafraid and angry at the systemic racism that continues to brew. They got the attention of seasoned activists, energized once again to have those discussions, and of local elected officials who are finally paying attention.
Seeing Kenosha burning in all directions during the riots that followed Jacob Blake’s shooting left many speechless. Me included. I chose this story more for how it unfolded not in words, but in pictures. That night left an indelible mark. Aside from the memory of the Danish Brotherhood exploding before me, I still have scars on my knees, elbows and knuckles from taking the photos.
Speaking of photos, retired police Sgt. Cindy Frederickson had a talent for photography that I never really knew of until her death this year. While she put away the worst of criminals, her friends told me she chose to train her lens on the beauty of Kenosha, its landscapes and its people.
Thanks to our photographer Sean Krajacic, I had the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving morning at work by the lake to tell the tale of the late Terri McAuliffe’s once secret holiday gift to the community. Her husband Steve recalled how his wife decorated a tree along Kennedy Drive with Christmas ornaments to prank him. That prank turned into an annual tradition that McAuliffe and his daughter, Katie, will continue in her honor.
Early in the year, Michael Serpe, the long-time Pleasant Village Board member retired from elected office after more than three decades and reflected on the development of this sleepy agrarian community into a bustling 21st Century village. Being a gardener, however, I liked hearing about how he’d have more time to tend to his vegetables and to pay attention to his daughter’s friendly, but vocal Goldendoodle. I can still feel Sadie’s tail whacking at my knee.
A tree on Kennedy Drive has sprouted its annual assortment of festive ornaments again.
WATCH NOW: Authorities respond to multiple fires, vandalism and looting as Kenosha reels from Blake shooting
Rioters and looters took to the streets of Kenosha on Monday night, setting fires while vandalizing and stealing from multiple businesses thro…
As a law enforcement officer handling sensitive crimes, Cindy Fredericksen put away the worst of criminals. But her heart was always looking t…
In the wake of hundreds of protests that have brought the issues of police brutality and systemic racism to the fore, the cry for law enforcem…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Michael Serpe loves what the future holds for the community he has lived in since the mid-1970s, watching what was once an …