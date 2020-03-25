City Council, committees to hold meetings via teleconference

He said, however, that the public would have access to anything on the agenda.

"So that, if people have questions on the agenda, there will be a call-in number set up so that they could call in and ask questions," he said.

City staff is currently in the process of working out the details for phoning in to access the live audio of meetings.

"There will be three phones in place — one for the public, one for the council and one for staff," he said.

Council members would be voting by roll-call with the mayor announcing their district and asking each how they vote — yes, no or, in certain instances, abstention.

Antaramian said, while it may be more time-consuming to hold meetings in this new manner, "we need to be just like everyone else taking seriously this situation."

"Therefore, electronic is a way (to accomplish that). Government can't stop working," he said. "There's business that we have to do, and we have to make sure that business gets done.

"At the present time, this is just one of the steps we're taking. There's a lot more that's going to be happening over time as we all deal with this."

