City Council, committees to hold meetings via teleconference

The Kenosha City Council and its standing committees will hold their meetings by way of teleconference as local government observes protocols for curtailing the spread of coronavirus.
The council held an emergency meeting Wednesday, voting unanimously on a declaration of an emergency that grants Mayor John Antaramian additional authority to allow for conducting the city's public meetings with its members participating remotely. All 17 council members attended Wednesday's meeting in person, the last one to be conducted for awhile in the council's chambers at 625 52nd St.
The public was also welcome to attend. No one was seated in the audience for the meeting that lasted less than five minutes.
Antaramian said council meetings would no longer be televised. Remote access by video is not currently possible due to technical limitations of the city's municipal building.
"This building was not built for this type of thing. Not all the aldermen have the technology available to do this," he said. "For us, this is the first time we're heading in that direction."
Antaramian said live public comments would also be eliminated.
"This will be eliminated until we come back to our regular way of meeting," he said. "We've waived citizens' comments at this point in time."
He said, however, that the public would have access to anything on the agenda.
"So that, if people have questions on the agenda, there will be a call-in number set up so that they could call in and ask questions," he said.
City staff is currently in the process of working out the details for phoning in to access the live audio of meetings.
"There will be three phones in place — one for the public, one for the council and one for staff," he said.
Council members would be voting by roll-call with the mayor announcing their district and asking each how they vote — yes, no or, in certain instances, abstention.
Antaramian said, while it may be more time-consuming to hold meetings in this new manner, "we need to be just like everyone else taking seriously this situation."
"Therefore, electronic is a way (to accomplish that). Government can't stop working," he said. "There's business that we have to do, and we have to make sure that business gets done.
"At the present time, this is just one of the steps we're taking. There's a lot more that's going to be happening over time as we all deal with this."
