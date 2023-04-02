The Kenosha City Council will review and potentially act Monday night on ULINE’s latest expansion proposal for a 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center.

The Pleasant Prairie-based shipping business has continued expanding its presence into Wisconsin’s side of the border since relocating its corporate headquarters from Waukegan in 2010.

ULINE’s latest expansion plans encompass a nearly 40-acre parcel at 128th Avenue and 38th Street that was recently rezoned from agriculture use to heavy manufacturing.

The site is immediately west of the current ULINE campus and is set to become a part of the large network of buildings along the I-94 corridor.

The company is seeking a conditional-use permit from Kenosha officials to move forward on its expansion proposal. A public hearing on the permit request is on Monday’s agenda.

At the recent Kenosha Plan Commission meeting, members briefly reviewed and discussed the application before advancing it to the City Council with a favorable recommendation.

In his report to commissioners, Rich Schroeder, deputy director of Kenosha’s community development department, explained the steps in motion for ULINE’s latest expansion plans.

“This is the first in what they’re looking at with four future buildings directly west and southwest of their current facility,” Schroeder said.

The conditional-use permit application is one of several items the Plan Commission and City Council will take up at upcoming meetings related to the new distribution center.

“They will be coming back to the commission with a developer’s agreement for some improvements that they will need to do on 128th Avenue,” Schroeder said.

For now, the municipal-level reviews are focused solely on the distribution center ULINE officials anticipate building in the immediate future on the 40-acre parcel.

The additional phases will be taken up on as-yet undetermined dates in the future. ULINE last year purchased several hundred acres of land adjacent the existing campus.

“The other three buildings will come back at a future date when they are ready to build those,” Schroeder said.

ULINE’s newest distribution center will be notable for the Kenosha area. It will be larger by several thousand square-feet than Amazon’s fulfillment center on the other side of I-94.