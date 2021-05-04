City Council votes against mask mandate repeal; to remain in effect through May 27

Repeal premature

During extensive deliberations at Monday’s council meeting, most of the aldermen who spoke against repealing the mandate said such a gesture at this point would be premature, as widespread vaccination efforts are still underway.

Barring any drastic changes in positive cases, multiple aldermen said they would be amenable to letting the mask mandate sunset on May 27, the current ordinance end date. Ald. Anthony Kennedy, however, said he would be interested in extending the date out further.

Ald. David Bogdala said the current date in place for the mask mandate’s sunset was the result of extensive negotiation. He said he is optimistic Kenosha will be ready for the mandate to end by month’s end but wanted it to stay in place at this point.

“For me, I don’t think compromise is a dirty word,” Bogdala said of the prior discussions that resulted in the current May 27 date. “I wish there was more compromise at all levels of government.”

LaMacchia did receive support from a small contingent of the council on his proposed repeal. Alds. Dave Paff, Mitchell Pedersen and Dominic Ruffalo also cast votes in support of the mandate’s immediate end.