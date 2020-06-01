City, county declare curfew in Kenosha for Monday and Tuesday

Kenosha city and county leaders have declared curfews for the next two nights.
Mayor John Antaramian has declared a curfew in the city of Kenosha for the next two nights. Residents must be at home at 8 the nights of June 1-2. The curfew expires at 7 each morning.
This curfew will be enforced by law enforcement. Kenosha residents are urged to go home and remain home for their safety, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release.
Kenosha County has again declared a state of Emergency Curfew for 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The public needs to be off the streets for their safety, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department release. Authorities will be enforcing the curfew until 7 a.m. both days.
The members of the county sheriff’s Department will continue increased city and countywide patrols to protect the safety of residents and businesses, the release said. They will also continue to work with local and regional law enforcement partners.
Kenosha Area Transit announced it will suspend service at 7:30 the next two nights. Riders should expect the last bus to depart downtown at 7:05 p.m.
Bus service will resume each morning as usual at 4:55.
Protesters march down 56th Avenue in Kenosha on Sunday night in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
The crowd that gathered at the Kenosha Municipal Building on 52nd Street on Sunday night takes part in a series of cheers in support of George Floyd, who died last week in police custody in Minneapolis.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
A carload of protesters makes their way down 56th Avenue on Sunday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
A lone protester walks the route Sunday night in Kenosha.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, KENOSHA NEWS
Police officers block off Sheridan Road at 56th Avenue as protesters make their way east Sunday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Participants in Sunday night's protest in response to the death last week of George Floyd in Minneapolis make their way down 56th Avenue.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Protesters march down 56th Avenue in Kenosha on Sunday night.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, KENOSHA NEWS
A large crowd of protesters gathers in the lawn of the Kenosha Municipal Building on 52nd Street on Sunday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
The crowd that gathered at the Kenosha Municipal Building on 52nd Street on Sunday night takes part in a series of cheers in support of George Floyd, who died last week in police custody in Minneapolis.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
A protester holds a sign Sunday night in Kenosha to show her support for George Floyd, who was killed in police custody last week in Minneapolis.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, KENOSHA NEWS
A large crowd of protesters gathers in the parking lot of the Kenosha Municipal Building on 52nd Street on Sunday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
A protester shows her support for George Floyd, who died in police custody last week in Minneapolis.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, KENOSHA NEWS
Protesters head up 52nd Street on Sunday night in response to the death last week of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Protesters show their support for George Floyd in downtown Kenosha on Sunday, who died last week in police custody in Minneapolis.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
A protester carries a sign in support of George Floyd on Sunday night.
Firearms have been pulled on demonstrators multiple times in Kenosha on Sunday after a day of mostly peaceful protesting throughout the city. After sunset and after many of the daytime protesters went home, reports of violence escalated, including a report of a brick being thrown through the windshield of a police vehicle.