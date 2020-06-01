You are the owner of this article.
City, county declare curfew in Kenosha for Monday and Tuesday
City, county declare curfew in Kenosha for Monday and Tuesday

PROTEST

Protesters pass down 75th Street Sunday evening. 

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DANIEL THOMPSON

Kenosha city and county leaders have declared curfews for the next two nights.

Mayor John Antaramian has declared a curfew in the city of Kenosha for the next two nights. Residents must be at home at 8 the nights of June 1-2. The curfew expires at 7  each morning.

This curfew will be enforced by law enforcement. Kenosha residents are urged to go home and remain home for their safety, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release.

Kenosha County has again declared a state of Emergency Curfew for 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The public needs to be off the streets for their safety, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department  release. Authorities will be enforcing the curfew until 7 a.m. both days.

The members of the county sheriff’s Department will continue increased city and countywide patrols to protect the safety of residents and businesses, the release said. They will also continue to work with local and regional law enforcement partners.

Kenosha Area Transit announced it will suspend service at 7:30 the next two nights. Riders should expect the last bus to depart downtown at 7:05 p.m. 

Bus service will resume each morning as usual at 4:55. 

IN PHOTOS: Protesters march, drive through Kenosha Sunday night

Hundreds of protesters are marching and driving through Kenosha tonight. Here are photos by journalist Dan Truttschel as he followed the protesters downtown earlier this evening. The city is under an 8:30 p.m. curfew and authorities say it will be enforced until 7 a.m.

