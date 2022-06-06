City curbside yard waste collection ends this week

With the city's spring yard waste curbside collection ending this week, the Kenosha Department of Public Works would like to remind citizens on the proper way to dispose of yard waste.

Yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, weeds, branches pencil size or smaller and shrub trimmings.

The State of Wisconsin does not allow yard waste in its landfills. Yard waste cannot be disposed of in trash or recycling carts and residents can be fined if not disposing of yard waste correctly.

Yard waste can also be disposed of the city’s Yard Waste Drop Off Site located at 4071 88th Ave. The site is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City requirements for using the yard waste drop-off site:

Yard waste must be free of debris.

If yard waste is not in City-approved biodegradable bags (Biobag, Bag to Nature or Ecoguard), residents must de-bag their yard waste on their own.

Sod is accepted – separate from other yard waste – limit 1 can per visit.

Brush is accepted in pieces up to 12' in length and 6" in diameter. It does not need to be bundled.

Residents must unload their own vehicles.

Wednesdays are Senior Citizen's/Disabled Person's Day – Additional staff will be available to help anyone who may need assistance.

Unacceptable items are: tree stumps, bush roots, wreaths, decorations, floral arrangements, food waste, pumpkins and wood chips.

Free compost and wood chips may be available during normal business hours. Click here for more information.

If you have brush/branches, tires, or bulk garbage that need to be collected, call the Public Works Department at 653-4050 a minimum of one working day before your regular collection day.

