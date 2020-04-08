City curbside yard waste collection to start three weeks early

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Kenosha will begin its Spring 2020 curbside yard waste collection three weeks early, starting Monday.

Curbside collection will continue through Friday, June 12.

The city of Kenosha requires that residents place their yard waste for curbside collection in city-approved biodegradable bags, which are the Bag To Nature, BioBag or Ecoguard bags. Yard waste must be placed in these biodegradable bags, or it will not be picked up.

Please place yard waste bags at the curb in a separate pile from your weekly trash collection.

To encourage composting and help offset the cost of biodegradable bags, the city of Kenosha offers coupons for $2 off each box of city-approved biodegradable yard waste bags.

The coupons are available online at kenosha.org. One coupon must accompany the purchase of each box or bundle of biodegradable bags, and there is a limit of four coupons per visit. The coupon is valid only at Kenosha area retailers, and the coupons do not apply to previous purchases.

It is a violation of city ordinance to rake or deposit grass clippings or leaves upon streets, alleys, sidewalks or parks, or into any pond, stream, river or lake.