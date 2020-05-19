City develops new grant program for small businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha City Council, responding to the needs of small businesses that have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic, has approved a $500,000 loan package that will become available on June 1 and ends on Dec. 31.

Also, Mayor John Antaramian announced that Snap-On has contributed $100,000 that is to become the seed for another set of funds. The mayor hopes other businesses and individuals will make contributions to build it to $500,000.

The combined package would provide a $1 million pool to help the city’s small businesses. The funds will be administered by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance; business can apply by contacting KABA directly.

The initial $500,000 Small Business Grant money will be deposited into the KABA Revolving Loan Fund. It is backed through a $200,000 transfer from the city’s Tax Increment District 4 Housing Rehabilitation Loan program and $300,000 from the HELP Loan program.

It provides a maximum interest-free forgivable loan of $15,000 to eligible entrepreneurs and small businesses that employ low-and-moderate income workers. It also requires the business to create or retain at least one job, regardless of income. The business must remain operational within one year of the grant closing.