City develops new grant program for small businesses

Kenosha City Council, responding to the needs of small businesses that have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic, has approved a $500,000 loan package that will become available on June 1 and ends on Dec. 31.
Also, Mayor John Antaramian announced that Snap-On has contributed $100,000 that is to become the seed for another set of funds. The mayor hopes other businesses and individuals will make contributions to build it to $500,000.
The combined package would provide a $1 million pool to help the city’s small businesses. The funds will be administered by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance; business can apply by contacting KABA directly.
The initial $500,000 Small Business Grant money will be deposited into the KABA Revolving Loan Fund. It is backed through a $200,000 transfer from the city’s Tax Increment District 4 Housing Rehabilitation Loan program and $300,000 from the HELP Loan program.
It provides a maximum interest-free forgivable loan of $15,000 to eligible entrepreneurs and small businesses that employ low-and-moderate income workers. It also requires the business to create or retain at least one job, regardless of income. The business must remain operational within one year of the grant closing.
The money comes at a time when many of the city’s businesses have been closed because of the state’s Safer-at-home order that was struck down last week. Some business owners have said they have lost as much as 80% of their revenue because of the pandemic.
Many have furloughed employees and have only opened their doors for business over the past week. Others may have only operated with curbside, door-front and delivery services.
The council proposal was designed to assist businesses with 20 or fewer employees. Under the financial partnership, KABA will screen prospective applicants, process the applications, disburse and service, collect and enforce the grants.
The grant funds, according to the city, must be used solely as working capital for business purposes. Building improvements or personal expenditures are prohibited.
Businesses must be within the city limits. Grants provided by the TID 4 Housing Rehabilitation Fund Program must be utilized by businesses in the district or in any area within a half mile of the district.
As forgivable loans, the grants are not required to be paid back provided the business is operating and the job creation or retention is in place on the one-year anniversary of the grant closing.
Failure to satisfy the conditions will result in it to be paid back over 48 equal monthly installments.
