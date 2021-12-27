 Skip to main content
Veterans Memorial Park

City extends skate rental hours at Veterans Memorial Park ice rink this week

  • Updated
  • Comments

The Skate Hut outside the City ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park is opening early for ice skate check out this week.

Skate Hut hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30, with ice skates available on a first-come-first-served basis, sponsored by the Mayor’s Youth Commission. Child and adult sizes are available for check-out by dropping off a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license or a valid school-issued ID.

The Skate Hut will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The 32-foot by 60-foot ice rink is open for skating free of charge from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Regular rental hours resume on Sunday. The Skate Hut is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

