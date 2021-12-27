City extends skate rental hours at Veterans Memorial Park ice rink this week

The Skate Hut outside the City ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park is opening early for ice skate check out this week.

Skate Hut hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30, with ice skates available on a first-come-first-served basis, sponsored by the Mayor’s Youth Commission. Child and adult sizes are available for check-out by dropping off a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license or a valid school-issued ID.

The Skate Hut will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The 32-foot by 60-foot ice rink is open for skating free of charge from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Regular rental hours resume on Sunday. The Skate Hut is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

