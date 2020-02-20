City finds new home for library staff, paving the way for future development

Finding a new home for the library administrative staff — seven employees — was no easy task. The city has to relocate the library's collection services department and ideally find a spot for its two bookmobiles.

The library staff could potentially move into the new city hall once its completed, according to Kenosha Public Library Director Barbara Brattin.

"It was difficult (finding a new place) because everything the city owns they have earmarked for something else or they're tearing it down," Brattin said. "This will be a fine, temporary location. I don't know how long temporary lasts. We've been in this building for 20 years and I think this was meant to be temporary."

The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., celebrated the opening of its new 10,000-square-foot food pantry on Thursday. The old food pantry will remain open until Feb. 28.

Financial deal questioned

The City Council approved the purchase of that building on Wednesday despite opposition from a few aldermen. The sale was constructed around a 2009 agreement where the city sold the property to the Shalom Center for $1 with right of first refusal to purchase the property back for $250,000.