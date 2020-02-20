City finds new home for library staff, paving the way for future development

One of the first dominoes of the city's massive Downtown Vision Project moved forward on Wednesday night.
The Kenosha City Council approved the $250,000 purchase of the Shalom Center Food Pantry, 8043 Sheridan Road, with the intention of relocating the Kenosha Public Library’s Administration and Support Center into the building.
The library staff has operated for the past 20 years at the original Kenosha Police station, 812 56th St.
That building will soon be demolished and cleared for construction of a new city hall.
"It's sort of like musical chairs," said Zohrab Khaligian, a redevelopment specialist for the city's Community Development department.
"We have to wait for our library (staff) to move before we can get into that building and start poking holes and checking for asbestos. You can't do that when there's people still in there."
Library staffers are expected to move into their new, remodeled location this spring.
That will cue the demolition process at its old site and pave the way for an eight-square block (25 acres) redevelopment to include a new city hall, performing arts center, public park and hundreds of private residences.
New home
Finding a new home for the library administrative staff — seven employees — was no easy task. The city has to relocate the library's collection services department and ideally find a spot for its two bookmobiles.
The library staff could potentially move into the new city hall once its completed, according to Kenosha Public Library Director Barbara Brattin.
"It was difficult (finding a new place) because everything the city owns they have earmarked for something else or they're tearing it down," Brattin said. "This will be a fine, temporary location. I don't know how long temporary lasts. We've been in this building for 20 years and I think this was meant to be temporary."
The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., celebrated the opening of its new 10,000-square-foot food pantry on Thursday. The old food pantry will remain open until Feb. 28.
Financial deal questioned
The City Council approved the purchase of that building on Wednesday despite opposition from a few aldermen. The sale was constructed around a 2009 agreement where the city sold the property to the Shalom Center for $1 with right of first refusal to purchase the property back for $250,000.
The property was recently assessed at $420,000, according to City Administrator Randy Hernandez.
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo was one of three aldermen to vote against the transaction.
"We gave it to them for $1," Ruffalo said. "I help run the city's checkbook just as I do the Ruffalo's household checkbook. If we're in the business of writing checks to businesses like the Shalom Center, there's a lot of other places in town that could also use that $250,000."
Apartment plan advances
In other business, the council approved a downtown development agreement with Lake Terrace LLC on Wednesday.
The Illinois-based developer acquired vacant, city-owned property at the southeast corner of Fifth Avenue and 59th Street with plans to move forward with a $17 million luxury apartment building.
The $100,000 deal also included a vacant city lot directly west of the property to be used for additional parking.