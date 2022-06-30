City garbage collection to be delayed next week for Fourth of July holiday

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection on Monday in recognition of the Fourth of July holiday.

Collection will be delayed one day for the wee. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume the week of July 11.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th Street, will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071 88th Avenue (Hwy. H), will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050 if you have any questions.

