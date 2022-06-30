 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

City garbage, recycling collection to be delayed next week for Fourth of July holiday

  • Updated
  • Comments

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection on Monday in recognition of the Fourth of July holiday.

Collection will be delayed one day for the wee. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume the week of July 11.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th Street, will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071 88th Avenue (Hwy. H), will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050 if you have any questions.

People are also reading…

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia vacates Snake Island in what many are calling a strategic win for Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert