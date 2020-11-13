 Skip to main content
City garbage, waste drop-off sites to close for Thanksgiving holiday
There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, yard waste, tire, or bulk collection on Thursday, Nov. 26, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Collections will be delayed one day for Thursday's and Friday's routes only that week. Thursday 's route will be collected on Friday and Friday's route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th St., will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 28, for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Concrete and Brick/Block Drop-Off Site, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and will reopen on Friday, Nov. 27, for its normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071 88th Ave. (Highway H), will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and will reopen on Friday, Nov. 27, for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Yard Waste Drop-off Site will be closed for the season beginning on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The Fall 2020 curbside yard waste collection program ends the week of Nov. 30, with the final day of collection being Dec. 4.

