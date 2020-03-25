City gives options for second property tax payments

April 30 is the deadline for the second installment of property tax payments for Kenosha residents who opt for the installment plan.

While City Hall remains closed to the public to protect public and employee health during the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens have three options for payment,

Copies of 2019 property taxes bills are available on the City web site: www.kenosha.org.

Here are the ways to pay:

Online: www.kenosha.org using an electronic check ($1 fee) or a debit card or credit card (2.5% fee)

www.kenosha.org using an electronic check ($1 fee) or a debit card or credit card (2.5% fee) Drop Box: Place your payment in an envelope and drop it into one of the two white drop boxes located on the west side of City Hall. (Please do not deposit cash.)

Place your payment in an envelope and drop it into one of the two white drop boxes located on the west side of City Hall. (Please do not deposit cash.) U.S. Mail: Tax payments may be mailed to the City Clerk’s Office at 625 52nd St., Room 105 Kenosha WI 53140.

When using the drop box or paying by mail, include the top portion of the tax bill with payments; or write the address/parcel number on the memo section of a check. Payment dates are recorded based on date paid; date dropped off, or by U.S. postmark.

In order to receive a mailed receipt, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment.

