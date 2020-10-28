City Hall limits business on Nov. 3

Kenosha's City Hall, 625 52nd St., will be closed for most business on Tuesday due to the presidential and general elections that day.

On Tuesday, voters will be able to drop off their absentee ballots until 8 p.m.

Also, people can come in and ask about hospitalized voters, sequestered jurors or new Wisconsin residents who recently moved here from another state and don't qualify for the 28-day residency requirement.

Members of the media and observers for Absentee Central Count will also be allowed inside the building.

The City Clerk’s office has installed six official ballot drop boxes throughout the City of Kenosha, which voters may use to return their completed ballots. Voters are encouraged to use the drop boxes or hand deliver their ballots to City Hall and avoid using the mail service and having a ballot be rejected because it was received after Nov. 3.

Drop box locations for ballots in Kenosha are: City Hall, 625 52nd St.; Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; Kenosha Transit Facility, 4303 39th Ave.; Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road; Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.; and Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.

The last pickup time for the ballot boxes is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.