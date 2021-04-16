City hopes to open swimming pools this summer; Worker shortage, COVID concerns could affect plans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pay increase discussed

There is a pay increase proposal currently on the table for all seasonal workers in the city.

For lifeguards, the proposed plan is to provide reimbursement for the required certification, which Billingsley said is $275. The pay range for a lifeguard runs from $12.30 an hour to $13.84, for a supervisor from $14.87 to $18.97 and for a concessions attendant from $9.23 to $10.77.

At the very least, the ability to put some plans into place definitely is welcomed after the struggles of the past year, Billingsley said.

“It’s definitely a great thing to at least be moving forward,” she said. “All of us at Parks and Public Works are hoping they can open as they normally do. We’re just jumping through the hurdles, making sure we have enough people right now.”

Another unknown at the moment is what any COVID-related restrictions may look like.

“We’re still working on those,” Billingsley said. “I know our Parks Department has been talking to other communities as far as if there is any advisement or restrictions for us. We are working through those, getting some of our questions answered and waiting for some answers.”