City hopes to open swimming pools this summer; Worker shortage, COVID concerns could affect plans

After it lost all of last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are moving forward to open both community pools in the City of Kenosha.
But there’s one major detail to be ironed out before residents can flock to the Washington and Anderson Park pools to cool off on a hot summer day.
The city continues to search for enough workers to man both locations — Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, and Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave. — Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley said Wednesday.
Billingsley said between 28 and 30 lifeguards are needed to fully staff both pools, and that doesn’t include concessions attendants. She added there currently are about 20 lifeguards currently slated to work this summer.
Having lost the 2020 season because of the pandemic, many of those workers who often are high school and college-aged students, found other seasonal employment and will not return in 2021, Billingsley said.
And from a personnel standpoint, that’s the main struggle at the moment.
“If we don’t get the number of people we need to open the pools, we may have to make a decision at that time,” Billingsley said. “We are moving forward with our plans and getting the pools planned. I should know more in the next couple weeks.”
Pay increase discussed
There is a pay increase proposal currently on the table for all seasonal workers in the city.
For lifeguards, the proposed plan is to provide reimbursement for the required certification, which Billingsley said is $275. The pay range for a lifeguard runs from $12.30 an hour to $13.84, for a supervisor from $14.87 to $18.97 and for a concessions attendant from $9.23 to $10.77.
At the very least, the ability to put some plans into place definitely is welcomed after the struggles of the past year, Billingsley said.
“It’s definitely a great thing to at least be moving forward,” she said. “All of us at Parks and Public Works are hoping they can open as they normally do. We’re just jumping through the hurdles, making sure we have enough people right now.”
Another unknown at the moment is what any COVID-related restrictions may look like.
“We’re still working on those,” Billingsley said. “I know our Parks Department has been talking to other communities as far as if there is any advisement or restrictions for us. We are working through those, getting some of our questions answered and waiting for some answers.”
The season generally runs from mid-June into August, which corresponds with the ending of one school year and the beginning of the next because of the age range of most available workers.