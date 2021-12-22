City ice rink re-opens after storms

The city’s ice rink re-opened this week after being temporarily closed due to warm weather and high winds.
The 32-foot by 60-foot ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.
Guests can bring their own ice skates or check out free ones sponsored by the mayor’s Youth Commission. Ice skates are available on a first-come-first-served basis at the Skate Hut outside the rink during rental hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Skate Hut is closed on holidays.
Child and adult sizes are available for checkout by dropping off a photo ID.
IN PHOTOS: Downtown Kenosha hosts Snow Daze Festival