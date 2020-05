× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hundreds of protesters were downtown earlier this evening outside the Municipal Building. They are now headed west on 52nd Street away from downtown Kenosha.

The city has called for an 8:30 p.m. curfew.

In a public message, the Kenosha Police Department said "For the public's safety please comply with the order and remain home. If you are not at home please go home."

This is developing. Reporters are following

