City issues snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday
alert top story

City issues snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday

  • Updated
WEATHER FEATURE

In this photo from 2016, a man walks in Uptown during a snowstorm. The city has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. No parking will be allowed on any city streets.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO

The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday due to predicted snow in the weather forecast.

No parking is allowed on all city streets during a snow emergency.

However, the City will allow overnight parking in designated downtown and uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during the snow emergency. The downtown parking lot is located on 54th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.

The uptown parking lots are located on 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th Street. To see a map, visit https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations.

The City anticipates the snow emergency will end at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Stay up to date on city closings on the city Twitter page; with the Kenosha City website www.kenosha.org or the City’s Alert Sense app. There is a link to sign up for the app on the city web page:https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works.

The city also provides updates of current parking restrictions on a 24-hour hotline at 262-653- 4074.

