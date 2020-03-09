City lays out plans for absentee, early voting

If you are in the military or live permanently overseas, you do not need to provide a copy of your photo ID to receive an absentee ballot.

Returning ballots: Ballots can be dropped off, sent via U.S. Mail or shipped via other delivery methods (FedEx, etc.) to the City Clerk’s office.

Do not drop off your ballot at a polling place on Election Day. All voted ballots must be in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Allow enough time for delivery so that your ballot is counted.

Early in-person voting

Early voting will be held on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, March 23 to April 2; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3.

Photo ID is required to vote. Acceptable photo IDs:

Wisconsin driver license or ID

Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or ID receipt

U.S. passport

College photo ID & proof of enrollment document

U.S. Uniformed Service Military ID

Unexpired U.S. veteran’s photo ID

For more examples of acceptable photo ID visit bringit.wi.gov or myvote.wi.gov.

Free Photo ID for voting