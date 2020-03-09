City lays out plans for absentee, early voting

The city of Kenosha has announced plans for absentee and early voting in advance of the April 7 Presidential Preference and Spring Election.
Absentee voting
Those wishing to vote by mail can send or drop off a request any time before April 4 with a copy of photo ID. Be sure to list your name, address, mailing address (if different) and signature.
To receive an absentee ballot:
- Mail your request to City Clerk, 625 52nd St., Room 105, Kenosha, WI 53140.
- Email your request to elections@kenosha.org.
- Fax your request to City Clerk, 262-653-4023.
- Online at myvote.wi.gov to make the request that your ballot be sent to you.
The deadline to request a ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on the Thursday before Election Day, unless you are indefinitely confined or in the military. Then the deadline is 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day.
Some voters do not need to include a copy of their photo ID with a request to send a ballot. People who have voted by absentee ballot previously may already have a photo ID on file.
If you have difficulty traveling to the polling place due to age, physical illness, infirmity or disability or live in a nursing home or care facility, you do not need to provide a copy of your photo ID to receive an absentee ballot.
If you are in the military or live permanently overseas, you do not need to provide a copy of your photo ID to receive an absentee ballot.
Returning ballots: Ballots can be dropped off, sent via U.S. Mail or shipped via other delivery methods (FedEx, etc.) to the City Clerk’s office.
Do not drop off your ballot at a polling place on Election Day. All voted ballots must be in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Allow enough time for delivery so that your ballot is counted.
Early in-person voting
Early voting will be held on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, March 23 to April 2; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3.
Photo ID is required to vote. Acceptable photo IDs:
- Wisconsin driver license or ID
- Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or ID receipt
- U.S. passport
- College photo ID & proof of enrollment document
- U.S. Uniformed Service Military ID
- Unexpired U.S. veteran’s photo ID
For more examples of acceptable photo ID visit bringit.wi.gov or myvote.wi.gov.
Free Photo ID for voting
You can get a free state ID card from the Division of Motor Vehicles if you do not already have a Wisconsin driver license/state ID. The card will be sent to you through the mail.
You will receive a receipt that is valid for 45 days that you can use until your card arrives. Visit bringit.wi.gov for more information.
Hospitalized?
If you are in the hospital within seven days before an election, you can designate someone, as your agent, to bring the ballot to you. The ballot must be requested by 5 p.m. on Election Day. The agent then needs to bring the voted ballot back to the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.