City lists holiday tree disposal sites

As the holiday season comes to a close, residents can dispose of trees inside the green snow-fenced enclosures at city parks until Jan. 31. Collected trees will be chipped and used at parks.

To prevent damage to chipping equipment, city residents are asked to remove all tree bags tree stands, nails, and other metal objects and place those in trash receptacles provided at the sites. Disposal of other holiday greenery (wreaths, garland, etc.) must be placed with residential trash collection.

Holiday tree disposal locations are:

Wolfenbuttel Park: 60th Street/3rd Avenue

Southwest Library: 38th Avenue/79th Street

Petretti Park: 19th Street/16th Avenue

Roosevelt Park: 68th Street/34th Avenue

Endee Park: Pershing Blvd./47th Street

Sunnyside Park: 81st Street/27th Avenue

Columbus Park: 54th Street/21st Avenue

Lincoln Park (Martin Luther King Drive): 70th Street/19th Avenue

Washington Park (skateboard area): 22nd Avenue South of Washington

Horizon’s Park: 6598 112th Avenue

Sunrise Park: 29th Place/50th Avenue (east of intersection)

Clausen Park: 65th Street/87th Avenue (west side of park)

Forest Park (NOT the school): 47th Avenue/61st Street

Holiday tree bin by Nash Elementary School: 68th Street/96th Avenue

Strawberry Creek: 147th Avenue/72nd Street (east of the golf course clubhouse)

To find a convenient location for holiday tree disposal, see the online map at kenosha.org/departments/public-works.

