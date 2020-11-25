City moving forward with downtown plan

Then, it will go to the Common Council for approval, with the goal of receiving final project approval by the end of the year.

“We’re thrilled to be moving forward with some major developments that will benefit Kenosha now and into the future,” Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The plans for Downtown complement a recently released plan for the Uptown Neighborhood with the development of Uptown Lofts, a mixed-use retail and residential complex, and the purchase of the former Brown National Bank building at 2300 63rd St.

During the Plan Commission meeting on Nov. 19, the conceptual plan for Uptown Lofts was discussed, with an overwhelmingly favorable response by the commission. The $18 million project, being developed by Gorman & Company, will turn the currently damaged single-story retail center on 22nd Avenue into two buildings with both retail and residential units.

The 22nd Avenue building will have four stories with 76 residential units on floors two through four and 16,624-square-feet of retail space on the ground floor. The 23rd Avenue building will consist of three stories with 28 residential units on floors two and three with 8,223-square-feet of retail space on the ground floor.