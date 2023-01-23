City of Kenosha announces return of Snow Daze on Feb. 4

More than 50 ice sculptures will be on display in Downtown Kenosha when the ninth annual Snow Daze Festival returns for its ninth year.
Snow Daze on Saturday, Feb. 4, is presented by the City of Kenosha and Visit Kenosha with support from area businesses and the Lakeshore Business Improvement District.
Ice artists from Art Below Zero in Franksville will create a one-of-a-kind ice sculpture in front of the public beginning at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, 625 52nd St.
Ice sculptures will be featured will be featured in Veterans Memorial Park. Additional sculptures will be displayed in front of Downtown businesses, which are promoting special promotions during the event.
While ice sculptures have a variety of shapes, sizes and themes, the overall event theme this year is "Enchanted Ice Kingdom."
Sculptures will be on display as long as the weather allows.
Sculptures located in Veterans Memorial Park (with their sponsors listed) are scheduled to include:
- City of Kenosha - Dragon Sculpture (on site demo)
- City of Kenosha - Castle Sculpture with windows for photo opps
- City of Kenosha - Wizard Sculpture
- Blackhawk Community Credit Union - Piggy Bank Sculpture
- Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce - Salmon Sculpture
- Kenosha Kingfish - King Elvis Mascot Sculpture
- Kenosha Fiber City - Medieval Shield
- Snap-on, Inc. - Tool Sculpture
- Visit Kenosha - Rubber Ducky Sculpture
Sculpture locations throughout Downtown Kenosha will include:
- Alpaca Art, 4326 7th Avenue - Flamingos Kissing Sculpture
- Apis Hotel & Restaurant, 614 56th Street - Champagne Flutes Sculpture
- Bird of Paradox Studios, 723 50th Street - Love Birds Sculpture
- Bisou Lingerie, 635 58th Street - Kiss Print Sculpture
- Blue House Books, 5915 6th Avenue A - Teapot Sitting on Books Sculpture
- Capt. Mike’s Beer & Burger Bar, 5118 6th Avenue - Mermaid Sculpture
- Clovis Point LLC, 5522 6th Avenue - Streetcar Sculpture
- Copy Center, 5036 6th Avenue - Cardinal Sculpture
- DayBreak Church, 5631 6th Avenue - Sun with Rays Sculpture
- EQUINOX botanical boutique, 5901 6th Avenue A - Honey Bee Sculpture
- Fec's Place, 5523 6th Avenue - Bucky Badger Sculpture
- Franks’ Diner, 508 58th Street - Steaming Coffee in Mug Sculpture
- Gordon's Sports Bar & Grill, 5703 6th Avenue - Green Bay Packers Sculpture
- Herzing University, 5800 7th Avenue - Lighthouse Sculpture
- House of Nutrition, 5824 6th Avenue - Anchor Sculpture
- Jockey Factory Store, 5500 6th Avenue - Heart Shaped Lock with Key Sculpture
- Kaiser's Pizza & Pub, 510 57th Street - Chef with Hat Sculpture
- Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place - Life Preserver SS Wisconsin Sculpture
- Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Avenue - Unicorn Sculpture
- Lulu Birds of Kenosha, 5716 6th Avenue - Bird Bath with Bird Sculpture
- Mike Bjorn's Clothing, 5614 6th Avenue - Mr. Potato Head Sculpture
- Modern Apothecary, 4924 7th Avenue - Peacock Sculpture
- Pacetti's Maestro of Music, 5905 6th Avenue - Treble Clef Sculpture
- PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th Street - Beer Stein Sculpture
- Rhode Center for the Arts / Lakeside Players, Inc., 514 56th Street - Musical Notes Sculpture
- Rockit Optical Eyewear, 815 57th Street H - Sea Horse Sculpture
- Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 6th Avenue - Beer Mug Sculpture
- Salon on Sixth, 5038 6th Avenue - 3D Cupid Sculpture
- Sandy's Popper, 5503 6th Avenue - Old Fashioned Sundae Sculpture
- Sazzy B, 5623 6th Avenue - Saxophone Player Sculpture
- Scoops Ice Cream, 5711 8th Avenue - Downhill Skier Sculpture
- Scott Olson CPA LLC, 6003 7th Avenue - Pelican Sculpture
- Smarty's Sweets & Treats, 5821 6th Avenue - Cupcake Sculpture
- Swede’s, 510 56th Street - Beer Mug Sculpture
- Tavern on Sixth, 5712 6th Avenue - Golfer Sculpture
- The Buzz Café, 5621 6th Avenue - Tea Cup Sculpture
- The Coffee Pot, 4914 7th Avenue - Coffee Mugs with Steam Heart Sculpture
- The Lettering Machine, 725 50th Street - Squirrel Sculpture
- The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 8th Avenue - Buck Deer Sculpture
- Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Avenue - Pike Fish Sculpture
- Villa D' Carlo, 5140 6th Avenue - Fork and Spoon Sculpture
- Wine Knot Bar & Bistro, 5611 6th Avenue - King Neptune Sculpture.