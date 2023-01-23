City of Kenosha announces return of Snow Daze on Feb. 4

More than 50 ice sculptures will be on display in Downtown Kenosha when the ninth annual Snow Daze Festival returns for its ninth year.

Snow Daze on Saturday, Feb. 4, is presented by the City of Kenosha and Visit Kenosha with support from area businesses and the Lakeshore Business Improvement District.

Ice artists from Art Below Zero in Franksville will create a one-of-a-kind ice sculpture in front of the public beginning at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, 625 52nd St.

Ice sculptures will be featured will be featured in Veterans Memorial Park. Additional sculptures will be displayed in front of Downtown businesses, which are promoting special promotions during the event.

While ice sculptures have a variety of shapes, sizes and themes, the overall event theme this year is "Enchanted Ice Kingdom."

Sculptures will be on display as long as the weather allows.

Sculptures located in Veterans Memorial Park (with their sponsors listed) are scheduled to include:

City of Kenosha - Dragon Sculpture (on site demo)

City of Kenosha - Castle Sculpture with windows for photo opps

City of Kenosha - Wizard Sculpture

Blackhawk Community Credit Union - Piggy Bank Sculpture

Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce - Salmon Sculpture

Kenosha Kingfish - King Elvis Mascot Sculpture

Kenosha Fiber City - Medieval Shield

Snap-on, Inc. - Tool Sculpture

Visit Kenosha - Rubber Ducky Sculpture

Sculpture locations throughout Downtown Kenosha will include:

Alpaca Art, 4326 7th Avenue - Flamingos Kissing Sculpture

Apis Hotel & Restaurant, 614 56th Street - Champagne Flutes Sculpture

Bird of Paradox Studios, 723 50th Street - Love Birds Sculpture

Bisou Lingerie, 635 58th Street - Kiss Print Sculpture

Blue House Books, 5915 6th Avenue A - Teapot Sitting on Books Sculpture

Capt. Mike’s Beer & Burger Bar, 5118 6th Avenue - Mermaid Sculpture

Clovis Point LLC, 5522 6th Avenue - Streetcar Sculpture

Copy Center, 5036 6th Avenue - Cardinal Sculpture

DayBreak Church, 5631 6th Avenue - Sun with Rays Sculpture

EQUINOX botanical boutique, 5901 6th Avenue A - Honey Bee Sculpture

Fec's Place, 5523 6th Avenue - Bucky Badger Sculpture

Franks’ Diner, 508 58th Street - Steaming Coffee in Mug Sculpture

Gordon's Sports Bar & Grill, 5703 6th Avenue - Green Bay Packers Sculpture

Herzing University, 5800 7th Avenue - Lighthouse Sculpture

House of Nutrition, 5824 6th Avenue - Anchor Sculpture

Jockey Factory Store, 5500 6th Avenue - Heart Shaped Lock with Key Sculpture

Kaiser's Pizza & Pub, 510 57th Street - Chef with Hat Sculpture

Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place - Life Preserver SS Wisconsin Sculpture

Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Avenue - Unicorn Sculpture

Lulu Birds of Kenosha, 5716 6th Avenue - Bird Bath with Bird Sculpture

Mike Bjorn's Clothing, 5614 6th Avenue - Mr. Potato Head Sculpture

Modern Apothecary, 4924 7th Avenue - Peacock Sculpture

Pacetti's Maestro of Music, 5905 6th Avenue - Treble Clef Sculpture

PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th Street - Beer Stein Sculpture

Rhode Center for the Arts / Lakeside Players, Inc., 514 56th Street - Musical Notes Sculpture

Rockit Optical Eyewear, 815 57th Street H - Sea Horse Sculpture

Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 6th Avenue - Beer Mug Sculpture

Salon on Sixth, 5038 6th Avenue - 3D Cupid Sculpture

Sandy's Popper, 5503 6th Avenue - Old Fashioned Sundae Sculpture

Sazzy B, 5623 6th Avenue - Saxophone Player Sculpture

Scoops Ice Cream, 5711 8th Avenue - Downhill Skier Sculpture

Scott Olson CPA LLC, 6003 7th Avenue - Pelican Sculpture

Smarty's Sweets & Treats, 5821 6th Avenue - Cupcake Sculpture

Swede’s, 510 56th Street - Beer Mug Sculpture

Tavern on Sixth, 5712 6th Avenue - Golfer Sculpture

The Buzz Café, 5621 6th Avenue - Tea Cup Sculpture

The Coffee Pot, 4914 7th Avenue - Coffee Mugs with Steam Heart Sculpture

The Lettering Machine, 725 50th Street - Squirrel Sculpture

The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 8th Avenue - Buck Deer Sculpture

Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Avenue - Pike Fish Sculpture

Villa D' Carlo, 5140 6th Avenue - Fork and Spoon Sculpture

Wine Knot Bar & Bistro, 5611 6th Avenue - King Neptune Sculpture.

