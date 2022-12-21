 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Kenosha declares snow emergency, parking on streets to be prohibited

The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during a snow emergency.

Winter storm

A winter storm watch and winter weather advisory were posted by the National Weather Service early Wednesday morning. The winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, while the storm watch will remain in effect until Friday night.

The National Weather Service forecasts light snow Thursday afternoon, with cold winds and blowing snow coming in through the night for a total snow accumulation of three to four inches. Friday will have winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour winds with gusts around 50 miles per hour, with a chance of light snow through and around midnight. Saturday will be mostly sunny with patchy, blowing snow and a clear night in the evening. Bitterly cold temperatures will be felt in the next few days.

