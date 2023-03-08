The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday and continue through noon Saturday, according to officials.
The snow emergency, announced Wednesday night, means parking is prohibited on all City of Kenosha streets during the emergency. An update will be given once the snow emergency is no longer in effect. For any additional information, such as locations for off-street overnight parking is allowed, please visit the information on Snow Policies During Snow Emergencies & Notifications release here or visit city's public works department page on seasonal operations here.
The city's announcement was made as the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis., issued a winter weather advisory that will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Thursday until noon on Friday with a forecast that calls for 5-8 inches of snow. The advisory includes Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties.
Travel could be "very difficult", according to the weather service alert.
"Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," according to the alert. Hazardous conditions could affect morning or evening commutes. Portions of the area affected by the advisory could be upgraded to a winter storm warning in the future.
