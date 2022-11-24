City of Kenosha encourages residents to come out for holiday tree lighting, Downtown events on Friday

The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree will kick off an evening of festivities for the annual Lightin’ Up celebration downtown on Friday, Nov. 25.

The group Harmonix will perform popular holiday classics as well as modern favorites starting at 3:45 p.m. as people begin to gather near the City Christmas tree at Fountain Plaza, west of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

Officials said to be on the lookout for for Mrs. Claus as well as the Frost Queen and Snow Princess mingling with the crowd on the decorated museum campus. Those Funny Little People will the stage at 4 p.m. with a holiday-themed dance routine.

Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen will follow their act, leading the crowd in a Christmas carols and then welcoming Santa Claus to the stage.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will share a holiday greeting before a countdown at 4:30 p.m. to light the tree, which features 1,200 colored bulbs.

Each fall the City parks department harvests a Christmas tree donated by a local citizen. The city has thanked Kenosha residents Steven and Kathryn Kofoed for the donation of this year’s Christmas tree.

Following the tree lighting, the Lightin’ Up celebration continues Downtown with family activities, live entertainment and promotions at Downtown businesses.

Rides on the city’s electric streetcars are free from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Santa will be available to visit with people from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Visits with Santa are free and photos are welcome.

Mrs. Claus will help children write letters to Santa at Actor’s Craft, 4900 Seventh Ave., from 5:15 to 8 p.m. Letters will be deposited in a special North Pole Mailbox.

Visitors can check out the festive windows and vote for their favorite holiday display in the Downtown Business Decorating Contest.

Festivities continue Downtown through the end of this year, with a theme of “Merry and Bright.”

For further details about specials, entertainment and activities, visit www.visitkenosha.com.