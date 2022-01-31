City of Kenosha forgivable loan program seeks applicants

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation will soon launch a second round of the Kenosha Forgivable Loan Program for city businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WWBIC, an economic development corporation, has eight loans of up to $15,000 available to be dispersed over 12 months to qualifying small businesses.

The funds have been made available to the city from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Federal CARES Act.

The WWBIC will be handling the application, underwriting and distribution of the funds, as well as follow-up business coaching and mentorship opportunities. Both women and men are eligible.

The loans are forgivable for low-income business owners who meet job creation and retention requirements and remain operational after a year of receiving the funds.

Funds will be targeted to micro and small (20 or less employees) businesses located in the city that retain or create a minimum of one job for a low-to-moderate income individual or to micro business owners whose household income is below 80% of the Kenosha County area median.

Job creation can also be accomplished by re-hiring or bringing an employee who has been laid off back to work.

Each business owner must be in good standing with the state of Wisconsin, be current on city property taxes, have a minimum credit score of 580 and provide 2019 tax returns and a 2020 profit and loss statement through Dec. 31, 2020.

Additional information is available at bit.ly/kenoshaforgivableloan22.

Start-up businesses and nonprofit organizations are not eligible. There are no fees associated with this loan program.

The application will be available on Monday, Jan. 31 at noon. All applications will be reviewed and timestamped in the order they are received and will be equitably considered. Application will be accepted until noon on Feb. 7.

“We’re still in the recovery process from the pandemic. We know a lot of business owners were greatly impacted. The recovery process is going to take some time,” said senior project director Heather Lux.

“It feels like a loan on the front end, however, if they comply with being a low-income micro-business owner or the job creation retention piece it’s forgiven. It turns into a grant.”

The WWBIC is a statewide economic development corporation that has been serving small business owners since 1987.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.