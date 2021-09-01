City of Kenosha garbage collection closed for Labor Day

There will be no City of Kenosha curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire or bulk collection on Monday, Sept. 6.

Adjusting for the Labor Day holiday, garbage, recycling, brush, tire and bulk collection will be delayed one day for the week of Sept. 6. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.

Regular collection schedules will resume the week of Sept. 13.

To request collection of brush, tires or bulk garbage, call the Public Works Department at 262-653-4050 a minimum of one working day before the regular collection day.

City Hall will also be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday, so plan ahead to schedule special pickups.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th St., is closed on Mondays. It will re-open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for its normal hours of operation.

There are two ways bulk drop-off tickets can be purchased: online or in-person at City Hall, 625 52nd St., Room 305; any previously purchased paper bulk tickets will be honored. To purchase online, visit kenosha.org and click the “Bulk Waste Ticket Pay Online” button.