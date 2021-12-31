 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

City of Kenosha issues snow emergency ahead of weekend storms

  • Updated
  • Comments

The City of Kenosha is issuing a snow emergency starting at 9 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a social media post that parking is prohibited on all city streets because of the emergency.

With the latest information, expect snow to start after midday Saturday and continue through early Sunday morning. The latest forecasted totals as of Friday morning are: 5-8" for Milwuakee, Racine, and Kenosha counties, 3-6" for Jefferson, Waukesha, Washington, and Ozaukee counties, and 1-4" for Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert