City of Kenosha, Kenosha County declares curfew until 7 a.m.
City of Kenosha, Kenosha County declares curfew until 7 a.m.

NEW: Kenosha County Sheriff's Department badge

The County of Kenosha has declared a state of Emergency Curfew. The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. 

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department will be enforcing the curfew until 7:00 a.m.

The city sent out a curfew just after 11 p.m., matching the county's. 

