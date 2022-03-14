City of Kenosha seeking entries for 2022 Civic Veterans Parade

The City of Kenosha is currently taking applications for entries in this year’s Civic Veterans Parade.

“America the Beautiful” is the theme for the 2022 parade set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Snap-on, Inc. is again the lead sponsor for the parade. Organizations and businesses are encouraged to decorate floats for entry.

An application form can be found below the article in a fillable pdf format. They are also posted on the city’s website,www.kenosha.org and are available by contacting Parade Organizer Kris Kochman in the Mayor’s office at: 262-653-4177 or email: kkochman@kenosha.org.

The deadline for parade applications is 4 p.m., Friday, May 27. Early applications are encouraged. For more parade information, please visit www.kenosha.org

