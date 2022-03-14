City of Kenosha seeking entries for 2022 Civic Veterans Parade

The City of Kenosha is currently taking applications for entries in this year’s Civic Veterans Parade.
“America the Beautiful” is the theme for the 2022 parade set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Snap-on, Inc. is again the lead sponsor for the parade. Organizations and businesses are encouraged to decorate floats for entry.
An application form can be found below the article in a fillable pdf format. They are also posted on the city’s website,
www.kenosha.org and are available by contacting Parade Organizer Kris Kochman in the Mayor’s office at: 262-653-4177 or email: kkochman@kenosha.org.
The deadline for parade applications is 4 p.m., Friday, May 27. Early applications are encouraged. For more parade information, please visit
www.kenosha.org
IN PHOTOS: See expanded photos from the 2021 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade
Miles Carlbery, 6. Clary Kauffman, 8. and Madron Carlbery, 10, enjoy ice cream Sunday afternoon.
Sparky the fire dog hands out candy Sunday afternoon during the Civic Veterans Parade in Downtown Kenosha.
Alex Strangberg of the Kenosha Fire Department waves an American Flags Sunday afternoon during the Civic Veterans Parade in Downtown Kenosha.
Amiee Smith puts onions on her brat as she picnics Sunday afternoon during the Civic Veterans Parade in Downtown Kenosha.
Princesses from the Fairytale Birthday Company wave to the crowd Sunday afternoon during the Civic Veterans Parade in Downtown Kenosha. The parade followed a new route this year, which started off at the at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue traveled south on Seventh Avenue before curving onto Sixth Avenue to head through the Downtown, before ending at Library Park.
Interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen hands out badge stickers during the Civic Veterans Parade on June 27 in Downtown Kenosha.
Members of the Greasers performs Sunday afternoon during the Civic Veterans Parade in Downtown Kenosha.
People enjoy a pizza lunch as they watch the Civic Veterans Parade from Villa D’ Carlo Sunday afternoon.
Navy veteran Dean Jensen waves as he rides in the Civic Veterans Parade Sunday.
The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs Sunday afternoon during the Civic Veterans Parade in Downtown Kenosha.
A Jesse White tumbler flies over a golf cart Sunday afternoon during the Civic Veterans Parade in Downtown Kenosha.
A Jesse White tumbler flies through the air Sunday afternoon.
Hugo Juarez waives an American Flag Sunday afternoon at the Civic Veterans Parade in Downtown Kenosha.
Members of the Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin high school marching band perform during the Civic Veterans Parade June 27 in Downtown Kenosha.
Miss Kenosha Alex Daher, center, waves to the crowd Sunday afternoon, June 27, 2021, during the Civic Veterans Parade in Downtown Kenosha.
Veterans wave American flags as they ride in the Civic Veterans Parade Sunday afternoon in Downtown Kenosha. “A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote” was the theme for this year’s parade.
Charlotte Czervy cheers as Hannah Russle waves as she spins around Sunday afternoon during the Civic Veterans Parade in Downtown Kenosha.
People look any the Snap-on float Sunday afternoon during the Civic Veterans Parade in Downtown Kenosha. The float won Best in Show during the parade competition.
