City of Kenosha snow emergency extended to Wednesday
City of Kenosha snow emergency extended to Wednesday

The City of Kenosha is extending its snow emergency declaration until 6 a.m. Wednesday. With communities along the lakefront being socked by lake-effect snow, the city extended its declaration, which bans on-street parking.

Parking is prohibited on all streets in the City of Kenosha during a snow emergency. However, the City will allow overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during the snow emergency.

The Downtown parking lot is located on 54th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. The Uptown parking lots are located on 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th Street.

To see a map, go online to https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations.

Stay up to date on City closings on the City Twitter page; with the Kenosha City website: www.kenosha.org or the City’s Alert Sense app. There is a link to sign up for the app on the city web page: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works.

Meanwhile, the Village of Pleasant Prairie's snow emergency remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.

The Village and Town of Somers have declared a snow emergency expired at noon Tuesday. 

