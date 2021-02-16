City of Kenosha snow emergency extended to Wednesday

The City of Kenosha is extending its snow emergency declaration until 6 a.m. Wednesday. With communities along the lakefront being socked by lake-effect snow, the city extended its declaration, which bans on-street parking.
Parking is prohibited on all streets in the City of Kenosha during a snow emergency. However, the City will allow overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during the snow emergency.
The Downtown parking lot is located on 54th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. The Uptown parking lots are located on 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th Street.
Meanwhile, the Village of Pleasant Prairie's snow emergency remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.
The Village and Town of Somers have declared a snow emergency expired at noon Tuesday.
SNOWY WOODS
Colette Sanneman sent in this photo, “taken while exercising my dogs through the woods in Brighton on Monday. The snow was heavily flocked on the trees, with the afternoon sun in the background.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Connie Covey sent in this photo on Feb. 5, after the big snowstorm. “Bailey enjoyed the big snowfall so much, we have changed her name to Snowball!” she said. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Harold Frush sent in this photo on Feb. 1, which he calls “snowy owl.” As he writes, “What a hoot! Arrived Sunday morning and was gone Monday morning.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Brian Platt sent in this photo, which he calls simply “Sunrise.” Even if it’s sunny outside today, however, it is supposed to be VERY cold. Be careful when venturing outside. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin sent in this photo taken on Jan. 31, during that huge snowfall, of her dog, Zellie, catching a snowball in the air. Zellie, a 5-year-old Parson Jack Russell and rat terrier mix, “doesn’t usually like the cold,” Bachochin said, “but she had so much fun playing in the deep snow.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
GiGi Whitmore sent in this adorable photo. “My puppy, Osa, couldn’t figure out why this lakefront bush at Kemper Center was so icy,” she said. And that was BEFORE our recent snow storm! Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Brian Platt sent in this photo, which he snapped of a recent sunrise near the DeKoven Center, on the lakefront in downtown Racine. Though the sun may be shining today, it’s still cold outside, so bundle up! Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
IN PHOTOS: February Readers' Photo of the Day submissions
Photo of the Day runs most mornings in the Kenosha news on the weather page. Send your submissions to newsroom@kenoshanews.com
Diane Montgomery sent in this photo, showing what she describes as "the beauty of a winter storm."
Kurt Wruck sent in this stunning photo, captured in Carol Beach in Pleasant Prairie as the sun started to rise over Lake Michigan.
