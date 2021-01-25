City of Kenosha, Somers issue snow emergencies

The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday due to predicted snow in the weather forecast.

Likewise the Village of Somers declared a snow emergency to be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday and continue until noon on Tuesday. Residents are reminded to park their vehicles accordingly, with no parking in designated areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties. from 9 p.m. Monday night through 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to meteorologist Kevin Wagner at the National Weather Service in Sullivan.

All Gateway Technical College campuses and center facilities were closed at 5 p.m. on Monday and no in-person classes will be held until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Sullivan adjusted its forecast Monday afternoon, projecting the snow would begin at about 7 to 8 p.m. and possibly last through Tuesday evening.

Wagner said they are now projecting a total of five to nine inches of snow from Kenosha County through Milwaukee County, with higher totals closer to Lake Michigan and closer to the Illinois border.

