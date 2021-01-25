City of Kenosha, Somers issue snow emergencies

The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday due to predicted snow in the weather forecast.
Likewise the Village of Somers declared a snow emergency to be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday and continue until noon on Tuesday. Residents are reminded to park their vehicles accordingly, with no parking in designated areas.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties. from 9 p.m. Monday night through 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to meteorologist Kevin Wagner at the National Weather Service in Sullivan.
All Gateway Technical College campuses and center facilities were closed at 5 p.m. on Monday and no in-person classes will be held until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Sullivan adjusted its forecast Monday afternoon, projecting the snow would begin at about 7 to 8 p.m. and possibly last through Tuesday evening.
Wagner said they are now projecting a total of five to nine inches of snow from Kenosha County through Milwaukee County, with higher totals closer to Lake Michigan and closer to the Illinois border.
Wagner said there will be a northeast wind off the lake, making it more likely there will “a lake enhancement” in snow totals.
“It’s pretty breezy out there and it’s going to stay breezy,” Wagner said, saying that blowing and drifting snow could cause problems on the roads.
No parking will be allowed on all city streets during a snow emergency. However, the city will allow overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during the snow emergency. The Downtown parking lot is located on 54th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.
The Uptown parking lots are located on 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th Street. To see a map, visit https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations.
The City anticipates the snow emergency will end at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Stay up to date on city closings on the city Twitter page; with the Kenosha City website www.kenosha.org or the City’s Alert Sense app. There is a link to sign up for the app on the city web page:https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works.
The city also provides updates of current parking restrictions on a 24-hour hotline at 262-653- 4074.