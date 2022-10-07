 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Kenosha taking applications for Christmas tree sales

The City of Kenosha Clerk’s office is now taking applications for licenses to sell Christmas trees.

Anyone wishing to sell Christmas trees is required to apply for a license, which costs $50 per season.

No applications will be accepted after Dec. 1, in accordance with Section 13.10 of the Code of General Ordinances of the City of Kenosha.

Proof of Wisconsin Sales Tax Seller’s Permit is required.

