City of Kenosha taking applications for Christmas tree sales

The City of Kenosha Clerk’s office is now taking applications for licenses to sell Christmas trees.
Anyone wishing to sell Christmas trees is required to apply for a license, which costs $50 per season.
No applications will be accepted after Dec. 1, in accordance with Section 13.10 of the Code of General Ordinances of the City of Kenosha.
Proof of Wisconsin Sales Tax Seller’s Permit is required.
5 tips to make your real tree last all season long
Make sure to prepare
Trim the trunk
Water the tree often
Keep the tree away from heat sources
Take it down before it dries out
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.