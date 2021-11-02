City of Kenosha to receive 2021 Local Award for Excellence from the Wisconsin Association for Floodplain, Stormwater, and Coastal Management

The City of Kenosha will be honored with a 2021 Local Award for Excellence for its efforts to mitigate major flooding issues from the Wisconsin Association for Floodplain, Stormwater, & Coastal Management.

The award will be presented during the organization’s annual conference Wednesday in La Crosse. Kim Masura, senior stormwater engineer and project manager for the projects, will attend the conference and accept the award, along with the city’s consultant, Ruekert & Mielke.

The city has tackled major flooding issues with the construction of storm water basins in several older neighborhoods.

The Georgetown Basin project helps reduce flooding near Pick ‘n Save on 75th Street and in the surrounding neighborhoods. The $5 million Kenosha Engine Plant Stormwater Basin project will serve the redevelopment of the former Chrysler site and also will benefit surrounding neighborhoods with their future storm water improvement needs.

Upcoming projects will construct stormwater basins and related storm sewers improvements in several other city neighborhoods.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said he appreciates the efforts of Masura and the city’s engineering staff in creating solutions to address flooding issues.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}